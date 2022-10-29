ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings

With the new NFHCA poll, Penn State stands in the No. 3 spot after defeating Big Ten opponent Rutgers this week. North Carolina remains at No. 1 keeping its undefeated record, while 16-2 Maryland also stayed at No. 2. Five out of the top 10 teams are Big Ten schools...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball drops 4 spots to No. 15 in AVCA Division I Coaches Poll

After dropping back-to-back Big Ten matches this past week, Penn State found itself falling four spots in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll on Monday. Finding themselves at No. 15, the Nittany Lions are trying to recover from one of their worst weeks of the year. After falling to unranked Illinois 3-1 Wednesday night, Penn State came out stronger against No. 6 Ohio State but still fell 3-2 in a tight match.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey gathers pair of monthly honors from CHA

Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America. In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists. The team will face stiff competition in the month on November,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

