Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
James Franklin looking for best chance to be '1-0' with Penn State football's quarterback situation
After a loss to Ohio State, Penn State now has two losses on the season, which theoretically knocks it out of College Football Playoff contention. The best thing the Nittany Lions can work toward now is a New Year’s Six bowl game or start to prepare for the future.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football needs to stop Indiana to reach 10-win mark
Penn State is in need of a bounceback performance after its second loss in three games, and a road game against Indiana presents an opportunity for that. The Nittany Lions have four more games left in their 2022 campaign, and they’ll need to win all of them to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since the 2019 season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Turnovers, missed tackles and poor coverage led to late Ohio State collapse
Penn State was battling with Ohio State through the first three quarters of play, and it looked like the Nittany Lions could pull off the upset. However, with 9:26 left in the game, Penn State crumbled for a couple of reasons. The first was quarterback Sean Clifford’s ball-security issues, throwing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football placed No. 15 in 1st College Football Playoff ranking of 2022
The inaugural set of 2022 College Football Playoff rankings improved Penn State’s national ranking. The Nittany Lions are now the No. 15 team in the country after they were slotted at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. The CFP ranking is now the one that matters most, with the committee selecting the Playoff group when the time comes.
Digital Collegian
Co-Big Ten Champion No. 3 Penn State field hockey set for Big Ten Tournament
It’s been a historic season for Penn State, but the year is far from over. The third-ranked blue and white clinched a share of the Big Ten and now will await its opponent in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has been a staple at...
Digital Collegian
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer eyes upset over Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
After an upset victory in the Big Ten Tournament’s first round, sixth-seeded Penn State enters the semifinals with a chip on its shoulder. The lowest remaining seed in the tournament, the 21st-ranked Nittany Lions will face No. 2 Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. The blue and white ended...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football may not be elite, but at least it’s not a shipwreck like Auburn | Opinion
It’s a lot harder to win a championship than it is to sink a ship in college football. Just look at Auburn, a program stuck just under the contender threshold for eight years under former head coach Guz Malzahn before firing him in hopes that his successor would lead the Tigers out from the shadows of mediocrity.
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten | In 1st week of conference matchups, Penn State men’s hockey remains unconquered
After the first week of conference play throughout the Big Ten, just one team remains undefeated — Penn State. Six of the seven Big Ten teams played one another this past weekend, with No. 1 Michigan being the lone team with a nonconference series. With at least one Big...
Digital Collegian
Often-overlooked Xander Lamppa finding consistency, making an impact for No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey
Throughout its 8-0 start, Penn State has seen a fair share of surprises. Not everyone would’ve penciled the Nittany Lions in for such roaring success early on, and few would have predicted how productive they would be scoring the puck. Along with the team success has come a number...
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | James Franklin was encouragingly ‘bold and aggressive’ despite Penn State football’s loss
Let’s be Frank, Penn State lost to Ohio State yet again, but there were more than a few positives to take away from a game that got away from the Nittany Lions late. Chiefly among them, James Franklin finally coached the game fans have always wanted him to. Throughout...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings
With the new NFHCA poll, Penn State stands in the No. 3 spot after defeating Big Ten opponent Rutgers this week. North Carolina remains at No. 1 keeping its undefeated record, while 16-2 Maryland also stayed at No. 2. Five out of the top 10 teams are Big Ten schools...
Digital Collegian
Athletic training helps Penn State women's volleyball find success on the court
Matches are just a sprint, but the marathon takes place every day at practice. A lot goes on behind the scenes before Penn State is ready to face its rivals on game day. The games are a glimpse at the work the Nittany Lions put in at practice, but there is a day-to-day hustle no one outside the program gets to see.
Digital Collegian
Anna Simon wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after 2-goal game for Penn State field hockey
After scoring two goals for the Nittany Lions in its win at No. 21 Rutgers on Oct. 28, graduate student Anna Simon earned a conference honor. Simon has won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following her first two-goal outing of the season. The blue and white finished the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Joey Porter Jr., Sean Clifford named semifinalists for pair of postseason awards
Two Penn State players were named semifinalists for annual postseason awards on Tuesday. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made the latest cut for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in college football. Meanwhile, quarterback Sean Clifford has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, an...
Digital Collegian
Late goal powers Penn State women’s soccer to Big Ten Tournament victory
Pressure was high in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when Penn State traveled to take on Wisconsin. The No. 6 Nittany Lions beat the No. 3 Badgers 1-0 in a match that was pretty evenly matched regardless of seeding. Both teams came out firing in the first...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 4 spots to No. 15 in AVCA Division I Coaches Poll
After dropping back-to-back Big Ten matches this past week, Penn State found itself falling four spots in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll on Monday. Finding themselves at No. 15, the Nittany Lions are trying to recover from one of their worst weeks of the year. After falling to unranked Illinois 3-1 Wednesday night, Penn State came out stronger against No. 6 Ohio State but still fell 3-2 in a tight match.
Digital Collegian
Ticket sales for Penn State men's basketball's game against Purdue at the Palestra to kick off next week
Penn State announced ticket sale times for its game against Purdue at the Palestra. On Nov. 8, Penn State will begin rolling out its ticket sales to the game as various different groups will all have their chance before the general public. Students and regular-season ticket holders and Student Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey jumps 3 spots in latest USCHO poll ahead of matchup with top-ranked Michigan
Penn State continued its upward trend in the USCHO poll once again this week, on the heels of a pair of road wins against conference rival Wisconsin last time out. Moving up three spot to No. 13 in the rankings, the blue and white's road only gets tougher ahead. Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey gathers pair of monthly honors from CHA
Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America. In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists. The team will face stiff competition in the month on November,...
Digital Collegian
Riding a 4-game winning streak, Penn State women's hockey moves up 1 spot in latest USCHO rankings
Penn State jumped up one spot in the most recent USCHO poll after sweeping Lindenwood in a two-game set in St. Charles, Missouri, and extending its record to 7-4-1. The blue and white climbed to No. 11 in the Division I rankings Monday. The sweep included a tight 4-3 victory...
