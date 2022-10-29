Read full article on original website
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
fox13news.com
Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon
BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
stpeterising.com
Little’s to cook up sliders, tenders, fries, and shakes in north St. Pete
From Sparkman Wharf in Tampa to new cafes being planned by St. Petersburg’s Kahwa Coffee, shipping containers have become a cost-effective, fast, and eye-catching way to get a retail or restaurant business up and running. The latest concept to embrace the shipping container aesthetic is Little’s, a drive-thru restaurant...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
cltampa.com
30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)
From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
Hillsborough County man’s stop at convenience store wins him $1M prize
A Hillsborough County man is the county's newest millionaire after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from a convenience store.
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
stpetecatalyst.com
Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls
The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
For $3K, Florida county residents can register to be permit-holding psychics
Do you have a feeling you'd be a good fortuneteller? For just under $3,000, Hillsborough County will let you get a permit to tell the future.
gonomad.com
The New Vibe of St. Petersburg: Florida’s Paradise
It had been many years since I’d visited St. Petersburg. This Florida west coast city is situated at the southern tip of the Pinellas Peninsula about 20 miles from Tampa. A lot has changed in this Gulf Coast destination since that trip. Once a sleepy coastal town with a huge retirement community, St. Petersburg has blossomed, attracting artists, entrepreneurs, beach lovers, and creatives. Millennials and Gen-Exers have played a huge role in invigorating and revitalizing this west coast treasure.
cltampa.com
Sarasota's midcentury atomic-style round house is back on the market
A home fit for George Jetson is back on the market on the Gulf Coast. Located at 3201 Peachtree St, in Sarasota, this perfectly round midcentury gem was built in 1971 by electric engineer Frank Williams, and is known locally as "The Other Round House. The more well-known round house...
