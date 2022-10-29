ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Five-O Donuts will be bringing its giant sweet treats to St. Petersburg soon

BRADENTON, Fla. - Christine opened her first store in Sarasota a few years ago, when people were lining up around the block just to her get doughnuts. Once they were gone, that’s it, she was closed for the day. Fast-forward to today, she has her fifth Five-O Donut Co. in Bradenton with more coming. In fact, Christine Nordstrom announced she plans to open a St. Petersburg location.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL

Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
LAKE WALES, FL
cltampa.com

30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)

From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Halloween on Central conjures 100,000 souls

The streets in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg were filled with witches, ghosts, ghouls and their four-legged friends during Sunday’s second annual Halloween on Central event. From noon until 5 p.m., a total of 22 blocks from 9th to 31st Street were closed off to vehicular traffic as...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
gonomad.com

The New Vibe of St. Petersburg: Florida’s Paradise

It had been many years since I’d visited St. Petersburg. This Florida west coast city is situated at the southern tip of the Pinellas Peninsula about 20 miles from Tampa. A lot has changed in this Gulf Coast destination since that trip. Once a sleepy coastal town with a huge retirement community, St. Petersburg has blossomed, attracting artists, entrepreneurs, beach lovers, and creatives. Millennials and Gen-Exers have played a huge role in invigorating and revitalizing this west coast treasure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy