Penn State women's hockey gathers pair of monthly honors from CHA

Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America. In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists. The team will face stiff competition in the month on November,...
