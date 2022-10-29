Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
James Franklin looking for best chance to be '1-0' with Penn State football's quarterback situation
After a loss to Ohio State, Penn State now has two losses on the season, which theoretically knocks it out of College Football Playoff contention. The best thing the Nittany Lions can work toward now is a New Year’s Six bowl game or start to prepare for the future.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football placed No. 15 in 1st College Football Playoff ranking of 2022
The inaugural set of 2022 College Football Playoff rankings improved Penn State’s national ranking. The Nittany Lions are now the No. 15 team in the country after they were slotted at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. The CFP ranking is now the one that matters most, with the committee selecting the Playoff group when the time comes.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football needs to stop Indiana to reach 10-win mark
Penn State is in need of a bounceback performance after its second loss in three games, and a road game against Indiana presents an opportunity for that. The Nittany Lions have four more games left in their 2022 campaign, and they’ll need to win all of them to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since the 2019 season.
Digital Collegian
Co-Big Ten Champion No. 3 Penn State field hockey set for Big Ten Tournament
It’s been a historic season for Penn State, but the year is far from over. The third-ranked blue and white clinched a share of the Big Ten and now will await its opponent in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has been a staple at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Turnovers, missed tackles and poor coverage led to late Ohio State collapse
Penn State was battling with Ohio State through the first three quarters of play, and it looked like the Nittany Lions could pull off the upset. However, with 9:26 left in the game, Penn State crumbled for a couple of reasons. The first was quarterback Sean Clifford’s ball-security issues, throwing...
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten | In 1st week of conference matchups, Penn State men’s hockey remains unconquered
After the first week of conference play throughout the Big Ten, just one team remains undefeated — Penn State. Six of the seven Big Ten teams played one another this past weekend, with No. 1 Michigan being the lone team with a nonconference series. With at least one Big...
Digital Collegian
Athletic training helps Penn State women's volleyball find success on the court
Matches are just a sprint, but the marathon takes place every day at practice. A lot goes on behind the scenes before Penn State is ready to face its rivals on game day. The games are a glimpse at the work the Nittany Lions put in at practice, but there is a day-to-day hustle no one outside the program gets to see.
Digital Collegian
New assistant coach Maggie Lucas ‘knows what it takes to win’ with Penn State women’s basketball
Record-holder. Winner. Legend. All of these words can be used to describe one of Penn State’s new assistant coaches and former all-time great point guard Maggie Lucas. You can find the former Big Ten Player of the Year in almost every program record book, with her name cemented in school history.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | James Franklin was encouragingly ‘bold and aggressive’ despite Penn State football’s loss
Let’s be Frank, Penn State lost to Ohio State yet again, but there were more than a few positives to take away from a game that got away from the Nittany Lions late. Chiefly among them, James Franklin finally coached the game fans have always wanted him to. Throughout...
Digital Collegian
Anna Simon wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after 2-goal game for Penn State field hockey
After scoring two goals for the Nittany Lions in its win at No. 21 Rutgers on Oct. 28, graduate student Anna Simon earned a conference honor. Simon has won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following her first two-goal outing of the season. The blue and white finished the...
Digital Collegian
Junior goaltender Liam Souliere earns 1st career Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State men's hockey
Slowly building himself as a brick wall in net, junior goaltender Liam Souliere was recognized by the Big Ten on Tuesday. The conference awarded Penn State's starting goalie with the Big Ten Second Star of the Week after a stout performance in between the pipes against Wisconsin. In Penn State's...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer catapults into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after defeat of Wisconsin
After a Round 1 victory in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State is back in the top 25. The Nittany Lions are ranked 21st in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings after their 1-0 victory over Wisconsin. Coach Erica Dambach's squad will take on No. 12 Northwestern in the semifinals in...
Digital Collegian
Ticket sales for Penn State men's basketball's game against Purdue at the Palestra to kick off next week
Penn State announced ticket sale times for its game against Purdue at the Palestra. On Nov. 8, Penn State will begin rolling out its ticket sales to the game as various different groups will all have their chance before the general public. Students and regular-season ticket holders and Student Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Late goal powers Penn State women’s soccer to Big Ten Tournament victory
Pressure was high in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when Penn State traveled to take on Wisconsin. The No. 6 Nittany Lions beat the No. 3 Badgers 1-0 in a match that was pretty evenly matched regardless of seeding. Both teams came out firing in the first...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey gathers pair of monthly honors from CHA
Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America. In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists. The team will face stiff competition in the month on November,...
Digital Collegian
Top-ranked 2024 recruit Joe Sealey commits to Penn State wrestling ahead of 2022-23 season
On Monday afternoon, Penn State picked up a huge commitment in North Carolina native Joe Sealey. Sealey, the top recruit in the 2024 class on FloWrestling's Big Board, is a massive pull for the Nittany Lions. This summer, Sealey plowed his way to a world title at 71kg, outscoring his...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey jumps 3 spots in latest USCHO poll ahead of matchup with top-ranked Michigan
Penn State continued its upward trend in the USCHO poll once again this week, on the heels of a pair of road wins against conference rival Wisconsin last time out. Moving up three spot to No. 13 in the rankings, the blue and white's road only gets tougher ahead. Penn...
Digital Collegian
Riding a 4-game winning streak, Penn State women's hockey moves up 1 spot in latest USCHO rankings
Penn State jumped up one spot in the most recent USCHO poll after sweeping Lindenwood in a two-game set in St. Charles, Missouri, and extending its record to 7-4-1. The blue and white climbed to No. 11 in the Division I rankings Monday. The sweep included a tight 4-3 victory...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke and Izzy Heminger earn weekly honors
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke and senior Izzy Heminger received College Hockey America honors for week six of the 2022-23 season. Janecke, who was named rookie of the week, recorded three goals and two assists in Penn State’s sweep over Lindenwood and a goal against Franklin Pierce on Oct. 24.
Digital Collegian
‘Home away from home’ | Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe brings fresh food to Penn State community
With the emergence of fast food chains and restaurants in downtown State College, Penn State students may struggle to find a healthy food option. However, Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market and Cafe aims to provide students and locals alike with fresh produce and healthy meals. Way Fruit Farm, located in...
