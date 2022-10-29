Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1
Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Girls Soccer: Old Tappan, River Dell win in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 semifinals
Mackenzie Ward made four of five saves in the penalty shootout as fifth-seeded Old Tappan defeated top-seeded Ramsey 0-0 (2-1) in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group tournament, in Ramsey. Ramsey (16-3) controlled possession for most of the game, but Ward refused to let anything by her...
HS Football: Previewing the Non-Public B state tournament
The path to MetLife Stadium and the Non-Public A championship begins this week. Public schools got the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament started last week with quarterfinal games, and the Non-Public schools are now up.
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1
Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
Girls Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 2, Semifinals (PHOTOS)
Ava Palladino netted a pair of goals and had an assist as sixth-seeded Seneca defeated second-seeded Haddonfield 4-2 in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals in Haddonfield. Seneca improved to 14-7 and reached the sectional final for the first time since 2016. The Golden Eagles will travel to top-seeded...
Superstars, MVP standouts from semifinal round of 2022 girls soccer state tournament
The latest round of the state playoffs was loaded with incredible games. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best from Tuesday’s action, including some individual efforts that led to upsets. Scroll through the post below to get a look at all of the MVPs.
Girls soccer: Williamstown makes history, earns first-ever trip to a SJ final (PHOTOS)
Williamstown girls soccer is finally on the map. The third-seeded Braves greeted November with arguably the biggest win in program history Tuesday, pairing goals by Angela Oliveto and Sarah Nasatka with a brilliant defensive effort spearheaded by junior center back Makala Baker to beat No. 7 Washington Township, 2-0, in a South Jersey Group 4 semifinal game in Williamstown.
WATCH LIVE: 2 Week 2 HS football playoff games this weekend for free on NJ.com
We’re another week into the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament and NJ.com will be broadcasting two of its games – one on Friday and another on Saturday. Friday’s game features NJ.com’s No. 13 team in the Top 20 in North Hunterdon hosting Morris Knolls in...
Central, Group 2 football semifinals preview: Is there a rematch in the making?
The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
New Egypt defeats Pemberton - Field Hockey
Aubrianna Csik scored the game’s lone goal as New Egypt defeated Pemberton 1-0, in New Egypt. Csik’s goal came in the second quarter as the rest of the game remained scoreless. New Egypt (5-7-1) has now won four of its last five after not registering a win in...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
Field Hockey Top 20, Nov. 2: The mad dash to the end is underway
The first round of the state tournament is mostly in the books. It’s been an exciting few days and before we turn the page to the sectional quarterfinals let’s take a pause and look at the latest rankings.
