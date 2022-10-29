ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: North Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 1

Georgia Christos scored two goals as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated 10th-seeded Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Non-Public A girls soccer State Tournament, in Summit. Assists from Olivia Snyder and Riley Cross helped Oak Knoll (17-1-1) move on to the semifinals. Newark academy finishes the season at...
NEWARK, NJ
HS Football: Previewing the Non-Public B state tournament

The path to MetLife Stadium and the Non-Public A championship begins this week. Public schools got the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament started last week with quarterfinal games, and the Non-Public schools are now up.
Girls Soccer: North 2, Group 3 semifinals recap for Nov. 1

Lily Camacho scored a goal to lead third-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over second-seeded Somerville in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament in Somerville. The win advanced Scotch Plains-Fanwood (12-2-6) to the sectional final for the...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Girls soccer: Williamstown makes history, earns first-ever trip to a SJ final (PHOTOS)

Williamstown girls soccer is finally on the map. The third-seeded Braves greeted November with arguably the biggest win in program history Tuesday, pairing goals by Angela Oliveto and Sarah Nasatka with a brilliant defensive effort spearheaded by junior center back Makala Baker to beat No. 7 Washington Township, 2-0, in a South Jersey Group 4 semifinal game in Williamstown.
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Central, Group 2 football semifinals preview: Is there a rematch in the making?

The first step toward handing out New Jersey state public school football championships occurred last week with quarterfinal games. This week, we move on to 40 NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics sectional semifinals around the state, and NJ.com will break down every single game.We take a look at the road to the semifinals for all 80 teams, the difference makers in every game and what each side needs to do to find itself playing in the final a week from now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Egypt defeats Pemberton - Field Hockey

Aubrianna Csik scored the game’s lone goal as New Egypt defeated Pemberton 1-0, in New Egypt. Csik’s goal came in the second quarter as the rest of the game remained scoreless. New Egypt (5-7-1) has now won four of its last five after not registering a win in...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
NEWARK, NJ
