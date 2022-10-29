ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:16 p.m. EDT

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they're small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they're working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq's Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees, dating back to the Assyrian Empire. A team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, has been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate. The structure was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016. Head of the restoration project said on Wednesday that his team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings. The territory of present-day Iraq was home to some of the earliest cities in the world. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonian and Assyrian once lived.

Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved a bill to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities. The Senate approved the measure Wednesday on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise. And businesses like restaurants may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

Ebola infects 6 schoolkids in Uganda as contagion fear grows

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Six schoolchildren in Uganda’s capital have tested positive for Ebola. Wednesday's announcement by the health minister marks a serious escalation of the outbreak declared just over a month ago. The children, who attend three different schools in Kampala, are among at least 15 people in the city confirmed to have been infected with Ebola, according to a statement by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng. The children are members of a family exposed to disease by a man who traveled from one Ebola-hit district and sought treatment in Kampala, the statement said. Authorities are “following up” 170 contacts from the schools attended by the six children, it said.

Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they’re turned off. The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit. The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 27 The Washington Post on the election system's upcoming stress test: This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Leader Telegram

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts

The vast majority of candidates running to become their states' chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24 states found broad skepticism about hand counting among election professionals of all ideological stripes. Of 23 Republicans who responded to the survey, 13 clearly said they opposed implementing a statewide hand count of ballots instead of...
COLORADO STATE
Leader Telegram

AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to a fleet of a few hundred Chinese squid-fishing boats not far from Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Its mission: inspect the vessels for any signs of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing. ...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: MUSK'S TWITTER REIGN WILL LIKELY AFFECT RIGHT-LEANING CANDIDATES NEW YORK (AP) — He isn't running for office. But so far during his tenure as head of Twitter, Elon Musk is making himself a major player in the upcoming midterm elections. While he says he hasn't made major decisions about content on the site, he does seem to be loosening his grip on restrictions that have kept some conservative views on the Twitter sidelines. He has engaged with figures on the right seeking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in

Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

US judges puts narrow limit on Arizona ballot box monitoring

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge agreed Tuesday to put limits on a group monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in Arizona, but within narrow confines that would not affect its members' constitutional right to gather. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said he would issue a temporary restraining order requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona against Clean Elections USA. It will also apply to The Lions of Liberty and the Yavapai County Preparedness team, which are associated with the far-right anti-government group...
ARIZONA STATE
Leader Telegram

North Korea sends missile across border in biggest daily barrage

North Korea fired at least 10 ballistic missiles Wednesday including one that was the first to fly over a nautical border with South Korea, in its biggest daily barrage under leader Kim Jong Un. The launches came about a day after North Korea threatened to take “powerful measures” if the United States doesn’t halt military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim to lay the groundwork for his first nuclear test in five years. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Russia resumes Ukraine grain-export deal in abrupt reversal

Russia agreed to resume a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports, abruptly reversing course after Turkey and the United Nations pushed ahead with the shipments over Moscow’s objections. Wheat prices dropped on the news. The Kremlin’s pullout from the agreement on Saturday and Russian warnings over the safety of ships in the corridor had sowed chaos through agricultural markets and sent prices soaring. But as the shipments continued this week — with a one-day interruption Wednesday — despite Russian warnings they could be...
Leader Telegram

South Korea acknowledges crowd control as factor in fatal crush

Top South Korean officials said a lack of proper crowd management was likely a factor behind a deadly surge of people that left at least 156 dead, with police faulted for not doing enough to heed warnings that masses were growing to dangerous levels. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a briefing with international media Tuesday that a lack of a sufficient system on crowd management may have caused the incident, adding a full review was ongoing. In parliament, Minister of Interior and Safety Lee...
Leader Telegram

Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden's schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Seoul's Halloween victims primarily women, young people

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The narrow street in Seoul's popular Itaewon neighborhood was already packed with people celebrating Halloween as high school student Eunseo Kim and her friend pushed themselves into the crowd. Lines of people waiting for their faces to be painted or to get into restaurants slowed the flow of revelers walking through the party zone in South Korea's capital. As the 17-year-old slowly worked her way up the narrow alley on a hill, the crowd became increasingly compressed. ...
Leader Telegram

Attempted kidnapping of air traffic controllers in Haiti puts safety of airspace at risk

The recent attempted kidnapping of three air traffic controllers near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is raising concerns about the safety of the Caribbean country’s airspace. The International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Association, in a statement posted on its website, said it is “gravely concerned” following the armed attack, which took place Saturday afternoon near Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital, while the employees were being transported to work. ...
Leader Telegram

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct, though experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was...
Leader Telegram

South Korea issues air raid alert after North fires missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired three missiles toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the three short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday morning from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
634
Followers
8K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy