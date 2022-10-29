ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Cam Spencer: Rutgers men's basketball lone transfer primed to make impact

Senior guard Cam Spencer seems to be right at home with the Rutgers men’s basketball program and the culture that head coach Steve Pikiell has created. During the offseason, there was a lot of buzz about the Loyola Maryland transfer's competitiveness, intensity and work ethic. Pikiell himself has gushed about the work Cam Spencer was putting in.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts

Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round

Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2

No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
NEWARK, NJ
