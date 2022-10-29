Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
Greg Schiano on Rutgers’ tunnel procedure in light of recent incidents at Michigan
Visiting teams share the same tunnel as Rutgers at SHI Stadium, but coach Greg Schiano feels confident about his program’s protocols and claimed timing has prevented the post-game altercations that have unfolded in recent weeks at the University of Michigan. “I think our guys do a great job with...
Eagles injury report: Essential rookie, special teams contributor to miss Texans game
HOUSTON – Rookie Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has made an early impression on teams around the league this season because of his ability to get pressure up the middle on run downs and clog holes. However, he will miss the first game of his young NFL career due to an injury.
Daily Targum
Cam Spencer: Rutgers men's basketball lone transfer primed to make impact
Senior guard Cam Spencer seems to be right at home with the Rutgers men’s basketball program and the culture that head coach Steve Pikiell has created. During the offseason, there was a lot of buzz about the Loyola Maryland transfer's competitiveness, intensity and work ethic. Pikiell himself has gushed about the work Cam Spencer was putting in.
Ex-Jets QB says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts puts ‘fear’ in defenses
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is very familiar with the Houston area. Growing up as a kid from Channelview, Texas, Hurts heard his dad talk about Steve McNair and how McNair could not only throw the ball but maneuver around the pocket, being tough to bring down. Hurts also had a chance to watch the Houston Texans play because he visited the Texans practice facility many times as a kid.
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Lydia Lekhal scores game’s only goal to lead Highland Park into CJ 1 final
There was nothing much separating second-seeded Highland Park and third-seeded New Egypt Tuesday night in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 semifinal contest. Except for a lick of paint and a rub of luck. The two teams were battling to host the Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional final Saturday, after...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Tinoco scores four, leads Middletown South to Final - Girls soccer recap
Bea Tinoco scored four goals to lead third-seeded Middletown South past second-seeded Allentown 4-2 in the Central Jersey Group 3 girls soccer State Tournament semifinal, in Allentown. Tinoco’s brilliant season continued with her heroic semifinal antics for Middletown South (13-4-1), as she pushed her goal tally to 20 on the...
Girls soccer: North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 semifinals roundup, Nov. 1
Fifth-seeded Glen Ridge and eighth-seeded Verona needed a penalty shootout to decide the first finalist for the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 girls soccer State Tournament, which was ultimately won 4-2 by Glen Ridge after a scoreless 120 minutes in Glen Ridge. Olivia Gist made seven crucial saves in...
What channel is the Phillies game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Astros in World Series, Game 4
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the Houston Astros, led by Yordan Alvarez, in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 (11/2/22) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH 2022 WORLD SERIES HERE: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV. Fans can watch...
Pair of Philadelphia restaurants refuse to feed Astros before World Series Game 3 vs. Phillies
That seems to be the logic of a couple of Philadelphia restaurants who want to see their Phillies win it all in the 2022 World Series. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Houston Astros tried to order catering from Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philadelphia. In a video...
World Series 2022: Phillies’ historic 7-0 pounding of Astros breaks record shared by Yankees (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Houston Astros, 7-0, in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. In doing so, the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first...
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Girls Soccer: Old Tappan, River Dell win in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 semifinals
Mackenzie Ward made four of five saves in the penalty shootout as fifth-seeded Old Tappan defeated top-seeded Ramsey 0-0 (2-1) in the semifinals of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group tournament, in Ramsey. Ramsey (16-3) controlled possession for most of the game, but Ward refused to let anything by her...
Field Hockey Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round
Olivia Fraticelli scored a pair of goals and second-seeded Toms River North held off the upset bid by 15th-seeded Southern, 4-3, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff added a goal and two assists and Emily Mewengkang also scored for...
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
Devils heat up after slow start in 5-2 win vs. Canucks: ‘Hey, we found a way’
The 62-year-old coach had grown accustomed to his team’s league-leading shots per game dominance (39.33 S/GP entering Tuesday), so their slow first period in Vancouver – where New Jersey trudged down the ice and got out-shot, 10-7, by a two-win Canucks team – was unsettling to him.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Wednesday, Nov. 2
No. 1 Immaculate Heart vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30. Arts (15-8) vs. Barringer (10-11) at East Side High School, 4pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 1. 6-New Providence (8-13) at 2-Hoboken (14-9), 4:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Non-Public, Group A. 16-St. Thomas Aquinas (10-8) at 1-Immaculate Heart (25-1),...
Was Houston’s Lance McCullers tipping pitches in World Series Game 3? Phillies play coy
PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper circled the bases with his sixth postseason home run of 2022 Tuesday night after a two-run blast that gave the Phillies the lead in World Series Game 3 in the first inning. Harper whispered something to on-deck hitter Alec Bohm before his second-inning at-bat. Bohm led...
Homer-happy Phillies rout Astros in record-setting World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper’s last swing at Citizens Bank Park before Tuesday night sent the Phillies to the World Series. His two-run eighth inning home run gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead and they went on to win National League Championship Series Game 5 and the series four games to one over the San Diego Padres.
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0