Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. draws ultimate praise from Cowboys’ Micah Parsons after dominant performance vs. Penn State

Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over ChaminadeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what Packers must to do turn season around
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season is not going well. They are now 3-5, tied in record with the Chicago Bears, as the Minnesota Vikings continue pushing their lead in the NFC North. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to carry the team to victories and it could result in them missing the playoffs.
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation
Jim Harbaugh did not hesitate to make it known how he felt about the wild brawl that ensued at the end of the Michigan State-Michigan game. The night of the scuffle, Harbaugh said that the Wolverines players were “assaulted.” On Monday, The Michigan football coach called the Spartans’ acts “sickening” while calling for criminal charges […] The post Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence
The Michigan football team had an idea of what was waiting for them on the field against their Big Ten rival, Michigan State. The Wolverines took care of business, winning the game 29-7. But Michigan football- and specifically defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows- had no idea what was waiting for them off the field after the contest. McBurrows […] The post Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after embarrassing 0-24 loss
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Georgia football: 2 reasons Bulldogs will win SEC East over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2022 season full of expectations. Last season, the team won its first national title since 1980 after defeating SEC rival Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Because of that, not only does the Georgia football program has the pressure in the conference but also at […] The post Georgia football: 2 reasons Bulldogs will win SEC East over Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reveals thumb injury was ‘bleeding a lot’ in win vs. Bears
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had another injury scare on Sunday during their Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears, and his latest confession won’t ease the worries of their fans. For those who missed it, Prescott injured his left thumb–YES, another thumb injury!–during a 25-yard run in the first half. Video replays of the […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reveals thumb injury was ‘bleeding a lot’ in win vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL team fires offensive coordinator due to struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are not off to a very strong start to the NFL season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just No. 30 out of 32 NFL teams in points per game. The team made one major change ahead of this week’s showdown with the Washington Commanders, benching quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger, but that wasn’t enough as the team made one much bigger change this week.
Jackson State football HC Deion Sanders’ protective Tigers move after Takeoff’s tragic murder
Following the tragic death of rapper Takeoff Tuesday morning in Houston, Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has decided to make a cautionary move that prevents his players from going outside the team’s hotel ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas Southern in Houston. Sanders gave a message...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
Tony Romo says 1 college coach is drawing interest from NFL teams
Tony Romo says there is one college football coach who is already receiving interest from NFL teams. Romo was calling Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. During the fourth quarter of the 1-sided game, Romo began talking with Jim Nantz about the success the Tennessee Vols are having.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6
The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
