Read full article on original website
livingmybestlife
3d ago
even if they arrest the shooter, fetterman will let them back out on the street if he's elected so why bother anymore? stay away from the city! eventually they'll all take themselves out if it keeps going like this!
Reply
3
Related
abc27.com
York City police looking to identify robbery suspect
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the suspect who is pictured below entered the 3rd Base Family Restaurant, located at 512 North George Street displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the store.
abc27.com
Police: Multiple shots fired into Lancaster City business
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired into a Lancaster City business. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area at 2:09 a.m.
WGAL
More than 60 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 60 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East...
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
local21news.com
Man injures officer, damages police vehicle following assault on woman, authorities say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County man is facing a number of charges after police say he resisted arrest, injured an officer and kicked a patrol vehicle following an assault on a pregnant woman. The Lititz Borough Police Department says they were called to a house on...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
WGAL
Commercial fire in York County
A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
WGAL
York city shooting
There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
local21news.com
Carlisle Police looking for person of interest regarding hit and run in late Sept.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department received a report of a hit and run in the area of S. Hanover Street and I-81 in Carlisle Borough. Police say they were informed the hit and run was around September 27, around 3:30 p.m. The person of interest was...
WGAL
Burglars use crowbars to break into multiple buildings in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a burglary at a cycle shop. West Manheim Township police said three people used crowbars to break into multiple buildings at the Motosports Cycle Shop on Baltimore Pike on Oct. 14. They arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a...
abc27.com
Chambersburg Police searching for driver who caused multiple accidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a suspect who they say caused multiple accidents and then fled the scene. According to Chambersburg Police, on Oct. 20 at around 2:30 p.m., a tan Ford Passenger caused an accident on Lincoln Way East at Second Street before fleeing the area.
Wbaltv.com
'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time
PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Dauphin County man
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County man. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township and was believed...
abc27.com
Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
FOX43.com
York City Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in York on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured in the shooting but didn't elaborate on the severity of...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
abc27.com
Lebanon gas station robbed, police looking for suspect
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning. Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County couple robbed by squeegee kid with police stationed feet away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County couple was robbed by a squeegee kid Saturday evening, but a nearby police officer apparently did little to get the man's wallet back, FOX45 News has learned. The driver, a physician from Baltimore County, was in the car with his wife and another...
local21news.com
Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
Comments / 1