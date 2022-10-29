ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

livingmybestlife
3d ago

even if they arrest the shooter, fetterman will let them back out on the street if he's elected so why bother anymore? stay away from the city! eventually they'll all take themselves out if it keeps going like this!

Reply
3
Related
abc27.com

York City police looking to identify robbery suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are looking to identify a suspect they say robbed a restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to police, the suspect who is pictured below entered the 3rd Base Family Restaurant, located at 512 North George Street displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from the register before fleeing the store.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police: Multiple shots fired into Lancaster City business

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where multiple shots were fired into a Lancaster City business. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area at 2:09 a.m.
WGAL

More than 60 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 60 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
WGAL

Commercial fire in York County

A fire was reported Monday afternoon at 3990 East Market Street in Springettsbury Township in York County. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a commercial fire. The fire is under control.
WGAL

York city shooting

There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
YORK, PA
Wbaltv.com

'He enjoyed life': Family believes man killed at Parkville gas station was in wrong place at wrong time

PARKVILLE, Md. — The family of a mankilled at a Parkville gas station believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Relatives of a Harford County man fatally shot Sunday at a Baltimore County gas station were told by police that Malik Baker was killed during an attempted carjacking. But the family believes he was killed during an attempted robbery.
PARKVILLE, MD
abc27.com

State Police looking for missing Dauphin County man

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County man. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township and was believed...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
FOX43.com

York City Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to the hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in York on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured in the shooting but didn't elaborate on the severity of...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Lebanon gas station robbed, police looking for suspect

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon City Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning. Police say at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 officers responded to the Gulf gas station on 1201 Cumberland Street. The clerk told police a man approached the checkout counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Crews investigate machine fire at Apex Tool Group in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a fire that just happened in Springettsbury Township at around 6 p.m. Dispatch says that the blaze at the business on 3990 E. Market St. was a machine fire that is now thankfully under control. The scene was quickly cleared around...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy