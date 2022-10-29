ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
batterypower.com

Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards

MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors. Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson...
ARIZONA STATE
batterypower.com

Braves News: November Arrives, Justyn-Henry Malloy heats back up in AFL, more

November is finally here. On the one hand, that typically brings a bit of sadness in regards to MLB baseball as that signals the end of the previous season and the beginning of another offseason. However, for the Braves in recent years, November has been quite rewarding. The Braves have...
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Derek Lowe to Cleveland

1960 - The Milwaukee Braves trade shortstop Alvin Dark to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for infielder Andre Rodgers. Dark will then sign a two-year agreement with the Giants to serve as the team’s manager. 2005 - Braves outfielder Andruw Jones wins a Silver Slugger Award in the...
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Sunday night open thread

As baseball again resumes its paused state because of a travel day, of all things, we are left with... not much at all. We’re only a few days away from baseball apocalypse, in any case, but today is a boring way on the journey to that particular destination. I’ll...
batterypower.com

Dansby Swanson ranks third on Keith Law’s list of the Top 50 free agents

It was a banner season for Dansby Swanson and it couldn’t have come at a better time as he prepares to enter free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. Swanson hit .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a 116 wRC+. He also had the best season of his career defensively and was rewarded with the first Gold Glove Award of his career Tuesday.
batterypower.com

Braves re-sign seven minor league free agents

While we often focus on the shiny prospects at the minor league level, an important role is played each year by minor league veterans who fill roster spots and allow for the system as it is to exist. We got the first of what will be more names to come this year, with the Atlanta Braves bringing back seven players that were in the system last season.
ROME, GA
batterypower.com

Exploring Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offensive dropoff in 2022

Ronald Acuña Jr. made his much-anticipated return from injury for the Atlanta Braves on April 28. Most people figured it would take him a while to get into a groove after missing a large chunk of the 2021 season, and then Spring Training as well. And, it did take him arguably about seven or so games to get going. Up until May 7, Acuña was hitting .207/.281/.345.
batterypower.com

Braves Arizona Fall League Recap: Justyn-Henry Malloy rakes

We’re back here for another week of Atlanta Braves prospects in the Arizona Fall League, and it’s been a wild year for the Scottsdale Scorpions. They sit at .500 and 1.5 games back of first place, and all teams in the league are within three games of each other as its been a competitive league so far. The Braves had a busy week with Cal Conley and Justyn-Henry Malloy getting a lot of playing time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy