Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta defeats Houston in Game 6 to clinch World Series title
1927 - Boston College baseball coach Jack Slattery agrees to manage the Boston Braves for a year. 1972 - The Braves acquire Gary Gentry and Danny Frisella from the New York Mets in exchange for second baseman Felix Milan and pitcher George Stone. 1974 - Atlanta trades Hank Aaron to...
batterypower.com
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards
MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors. Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson...
batterypower.com
Braves News: November Arrives, Justyn-Henry Malloy heats back up in AFL, more
November is finally here. On the one hand, that typically brings a bit of sadness in regards to MLB baseball as that signals the end of the previous season and the beginning of another offseason. However, for the Braves in recent years, November has been quite rewarding. The Braves have...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Derek Lowe to Cleveland
1960 - The Milwaukee Braves trade shortstop Alvin Dark to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for infielder Andre Rodgers. Dark will then sign a two-year agreement with the Giants to serve as the team’s manager. 2005 - Braves outfielder Andruw Jones wins a Silver Slugger Award in the...
batterypower.com
Sunday night open thread
As baseball again resumes its paused state because of a travel day, of all things, we are left with... not much at all. We’re only a few days away from baseball apocalypse, in any case, but today is a boring way on the journey to that particular destination. I’ll...
batterypower.com
Dansby Swanson ranks third on Keith Law’s list of the Top 50 free agents
It was a banner season for Dansby Swanson and it couldn’t have come at a better time as he prepares to enter free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. Swanson hit .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a 116 wRC+. He also had the best season of his career defensively and was rewarded with the first Gold Glove Award of his career Tuesday.
batterypower.com
Braves re-sign seven minor league free agents
While we often focus on the shiny prospects at the minor league level, an important role is played each year by minor league veterans who fill roster spots and allow for the system as it is to exist. We got the first of what will be more names to come this year, with the Atlanta Braves bringing back seven players that were in the system last season.
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 376: Five storylines for the offseason (and more)
November is nearly here, and the Atlanta Braves are in offseason mode. Episode 376 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to set the stage, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following topics:. With the benefit of time following the NLDS loss, how are the vibes around Braves...
batterypower.com
Exploring Ronald Acuña Jr.’s offensive dropoff in 2022
Ronald Acuña Jr. made his much-anticipated return from injury for the Atlanta Braves on April 28. Most people figured it would take him a while to get into a groove after missing a large chunk of the 2021 season, and then Spring Training as well. And, it did take him arguably about seven or so games to get going. Up until May 7, Acuña was hitting .207/.281/.345.
batterypower.com
Braves Arizona Fall League Recap: Justyn-Henry Malloy rakes
We’re back here for another week of Atlanta Braves prospects in the Arizona Fall League, and it’s been a wild year for the Scottsdale Scorpions. They sit at .500 and 1.5 games back of first place, and all teams in the league are within three games of each other as its been a competitive league so far. The Braves had a busy week with Cal Conley and Justyn-Henry Malloy getting a lot of playing time.
