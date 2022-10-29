ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

No. 1 Georgia holds off Florida to stay unbeaten

By David Johnston, CMG-Athens
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uooEL_0irfH8F300

Playing with heavy hearts the day after the death of Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley, the number one ranked Bulldogs had to hang on in the second half to beat Florida 42-20 Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Dooley passed away Friday in Athens at the age of 90. During his 25 years as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Dooley won 19 times against the Gators. Georgia now leads the series 55-44 with two ties. Since 1933, all but two of the games have been played in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead, but the Gators scored on their first three possessions of the second half to cut the score to 28-20. Georgia then answered with a 22-yard Daijun Edwards touchdown run late in the third quarter and a Kenny McIntosh four-yard TD early in the fourth to build the lead back to 22 points.

Edwards and McIntosh combined for 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns. As a team, the Bulldogs ran for 239 yards and ended up with 555 yards of total offense, the most-ever against the Gators, eclipsing the 502 in 1976.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was 19-38 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both TD throws came in the first half, a 73 yarder to Brock Bowers and a seven-yard strike to Ladd McConkey.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is now 5-2 against the Gators having won five of the last six meetings. The Bulldogs have won 23 straight regular season games and are now 41-5 in the SEC dating back to the 2017 season.

“Any win, any win exudes confidence,” Smart said. “You guys criticize the wins, I am great with the wins. In the SEC, when you beat Florida, any win. They are hard to come by. They are tough, they are physical, they are hard fought. I am proud of them and the way our guys played.”

The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the SEC. The Gators fall to 4-4 on the year and 1-4 in the conference.

Georgia gets back in action next Saturday playing host to third ranked Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Georgia No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff Rankings

ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, adding further debate going into Saturday’s game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee. The two unbeaten SEC teams sit atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan and Alabama as the first two teams out. Unbeaten TCU is at No. 7.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Basketball Bulldogs open Mike White era with exhibition win

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe flirted with a double-double in his unofficial Georgia debut as the Bulldogs won their preseason exhibition game against the Georgia College Bobcats, 66-52, with head coach Mike White on the sidelines in his first game at the helm of the program, on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The...
ATHENS, GA
wogx.com

Anti-Semitic message displayed on stadium during Florida Gators game

During the football game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, the phrase “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the outside of one of the end zones at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was a reference to recent anti-Semitic comments that Ye has made on social media and in interviews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGAU

Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win

The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WGAU

Family: Vince Dooley funeral will be private

His family says the funeral for Vince Dooley will be private, with a public memorial service to the scheduled at a later date. The longtime Georgia Bulldog football coach and University of Georgia athletic director died this past Friday at the age of 90. From UGA…. Funeral services will be...
ATHENS, GA
residentnews.net

Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines

More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jaxlore: Alpha Paynter, ghost of TacoLu

Jacksonville Beaches lore claims that local restaurateur Alpha Paynter has had trouble letting go of her old Homestead Restaurant, even six decades after she died. Perennial ghost sightings have given this rustic building, since 20012 the home of Tex-Mex joint TacoLu, a reputation as one of the First Coast’s most famous haunted places.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried, Donna Deegan condemn antisemitism in Jax

Democrats addressed the weekend incidents in Duval County. The only statewide elected Democrat and the leading Democrat in the Jacksonville mayoral race are speaking out against recent antisemitic displays in the city. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and mayoral hopeful Donna Deegan held a press conference Tuesday near TIAA Bank field,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
horseandrider.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville leaders condemn antisemitic displays

"There is absolutely no room for this sort of hate in Northeast Florida." Jacksonville’s Georgia-Florida weekend was marred by high-profile displays of antisemitism and local leaders are expressing their outrage. “The kind of anti-Semitic hate speech being circulated online purportedly from the Florida-Georgia game is despicable and extremely disappointing....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGAU

Pence, Kemp campaign in Hall County

Former Vice President Mike Pence was on the trail with Governor Brian Kemp Tuesday in Forsyth and Hall counties, campaign stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Republican Kemp continues to lead in the latest polling, leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the race Kemp won four years ago. Early voting ends Friday. Election day is next Tuesday, six days from today.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy