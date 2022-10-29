No. 1 Georgia holds off Florida to stay unbeaten

Playing with heavy hearts the day after the death of Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley, the number one ranked Bulldogs had to hang on in the second half to beat Florida 42-20 Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Dooley passed away Friday in Athens at the age of 90. During his 25 years as the Bulldogs’ head coach, Dooley won 19 times against the Gators. Georgia now leads the series 55-44 with two ties. Since 1933, all but two of the games have been played in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead, but the Gators scored on their first three possessions of the second half to cut the score to 28-20. Georgia then answered with a 22-yard Daijun Edwards touchdown run late in the third quarter and a Kenny McIntosh four-yard TD early in the fourth to build the lead back to 22 points.

Edwards and McIntosh combined for 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns. As a team, the Bulldogs ran for 239 yards and ended up with 555 yards of total offense, the most-ever against the Gators, eclipsing the 502 in 1976.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was 19-38 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both TD throws came in the first half, a 73 yarder to Brock Bowers and a seven-yard strike to Ladd McConkey.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is now 5-2 against the Gators having won five of the last six meetings. The Bulldogs have won 23 straight regular season games and are now 41-5 in the SEC dating back to the 2017 season.

“Any win, any win exudes confidence,” Smart said. “You guys criticize the wins, I am great with the wins. In the SEC, when you beat Florida, any win. They are hard to come by. They are tough, they are physical, they are hard fought. I am proud of them and the way our guys played.”

The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in the SEC. The Gators fall to 4-4 on the year and 1-4 in the conference.

Georgia gets back in action next Saturday playing host to third ranked Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

