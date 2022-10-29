Read full article on original website
Mandan family creates their own haunted house
Scott loves a good scare so much, he draws up a plan for how to turn his yard and his garage into a terrifying tour.
Weather All Around KFYR-TV: New gallery at Gateway to Science includes a KFYR-TV sponsored weather center
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is opening in a few short months, offering many new exhibits, one in particular has those of us at KFYR-TV especially excited. Vice President and General Manager Barry Schumaier said KFYR-TV is proud to sponsor the Weather All Around...
Halloween hotdog house in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As far back as most of us can remember, children have been rewarded with candy when going door to door for Halloween. One house in Bismarck takes a slightly different approach. Tim Purdon and Carmen Miller have been serving up hotdogs for the last five years. They say it stems from a childhood memory that’s always stuck with them.
Halloween Night In BisMan Brings Goblins And Porch Thieves
Here is a quick recap of last night, Halloween - a tradition we all know and love. There were parties all around town this past weekend in Bismarck and Mandan, adult ones, grown-ups dressed as their favorite celebrity, or maybe a good old-fashioned witch - but last night was the one kids have been waiting for all year. The tradition of roaming around the neighborhoods as a scary goblin or a miniature Batman, with one goal in mind, "Trick or Treat..." and candy galore. Ever since I was young, I planned my Halloween route for like weeks, armed with a big old empty pillow case, I would set out with a few friends and take to the streets like there was a competition involved, see how much candy I could collect. One thing that seems to have stayed the same happened here last night in Bismarck, as well as I'm quite sure all over the country. Porch pirates. Not cute ones with a parrot on their shoulder either.
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
A New Gateway to Science opening in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve driven across the bridge connecting Bismarck and Mandan, then you have probably seen the large building being constructed overlooking the river. The North Dakota Gateway to Science center is expanding yet again. What started in the Gateway Mall in 1994, has now led...
In Bismarck - Something Wrong With This Picture? Yikes
Always Give The Baby The Right Away I Guess...
Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Help Bismarck Plato’s Closet find clothing thieves
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Plato’s Closet location in Bismarck needs your help to identify two girls accused of stealing clothes from the secondhand shop. According to a Facebook post made by the establishment, on Sunday, October 30, security footage was captured of two individuals who appeared to be shoplifting from the store. The owner […]
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
The Fargodome has just announced a country concert. A country artist who just recently in Bismarck on the Thomas Rhett tour is set to embark upon his own tour in 2023. According to a press release from the Fargodome, country artist Parker McCollum will be performing at the dome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.
Friends of the Rail Bridge looking to challenge Coast Guard’s decision
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck-based group hoping to save the historic rail bridge that spans the Missouri River says they’re not backing down, even after the United States Coast Guard issued a final Environmental Impact Statement to tear it down. Last week, the Coast Guard issued a statement...
Is This Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street?
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
State of the Cities for Bismarck and Mandan set for Nov. 8
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan will be holding its State of the Cities addresses the morning of election day. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, with registration at 7 a.m.. Speakers will discuss both cities’ recent successes and challenges, and lay out plans for the...
District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
