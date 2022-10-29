Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Surging Knights take on slumping Senators
After recording their second consecutive overtime victory, the Vegas Golden Knights will take a five-game winning streak into Canada as
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5
San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Penalties_Comtois, ANA (Holding), 8:55; Svechnikov, SJ (Roughing), 8:55.
Porterville Recorder
Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their five-game slide when they take on the New York Islanders. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0
Overtime_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Zibanejad), 4:07. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-4-8-0_19. N.Y. Rangers 9-14-7-6_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-0-2 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-0-2 (19-19). A_17,206 (18,006). T_2:31. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 2 (Eriksson Ek), 1:09. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 3:29 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Jost, Rossi), 14:55. Third Period_4, Montreal, Suzuki 5 (Wideman, Dach), 13:30 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Boldy 6 (Dewar, Spurgeon), 16:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-12-8_35. Minnesota 7-19-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Oleksiak), 13:10. Third Period_5, Calgary, Toffoli 4 (Lindholm), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2 (Ritchie), 1:51. 7, Seattle, Sprong 2 (Bjorkstrand, Wennberg),...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes, Miller), 16:23 (pp). Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 8...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Transactions
BROOKLYN NETS — Announced head coach Steve Nash has mutually agreed to part ways. Named Jacque Vaughn interim head coach. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded LB Roquan Smith to Chicago in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and a second-round and fifth-round 2023 draft pick. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5
Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Penalties_Carlo, BOS (Interference), 14:29; Pettersson, PIT (High Sticking), 16:32; Pastrnak, BOS (Interference), 17:56. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6,...
Comments / 0