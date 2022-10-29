ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russia rejoins deal to ship vital Ukraine grain exports

Russia on Wednesday rejoined a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, but President Vladimir Putin warned Moscow could again pull out of the agreement. Moscow had said on Saturday that it was temporarily pulling out of the grain deal, accusing Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor to launch a drone assault on its Black Sea fleet.
Oil prices rise after Fed hikes rates as expected

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, though crude benchmarks ultimately settled within the day's trading range.

