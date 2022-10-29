ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fla., — . Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday.

The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.

But Georgia found its composure, took the mask off and played like Georgia once again. The Bulldogs scored immediately and pulled away for a 42-20 win over the rival Gators.

Georgia now sits at 8-0 heading into next week’s massive game against Tennessee. The loss moves Florida to 4-4 under first-year coach Billy Napier.

Georgia was a record-setting favorite over Florida, with the Bulldogs closing as a 23.5-point favorite over Florida. For most of the game, you saw why that was the case.

But the very poor third quarter from Georgia was like finding a razor blade in your kid’s Halloween haul. Very concerning, especially with a game against Tennessee looming next week.

