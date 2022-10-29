ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

97.5 WOKQ

Lovebird Donuts Offering Vegan Treats and Coffee at First New Hampshire Location

Did someone say vegan donuts AND coffee? Count us in. This Friday, November 4, Lovebird Donuts will be opening its first New Hampshire location at 33 Vaughan Mall in Portsmouth. The original craft donut and coffee shop is based in Kittery, Maine, and recently celebrated two years of being among just a handful of plant-based donut shops in the country, according to their website.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.9 WBLM

Annual Portland, Maine, Tree Lighting to Follow Huge World Cup Watch Party

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Black Friday is looking mighty fine. This year's locally sourced large pine should be in place soon. Then the true fun begins, with some poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Want a Beer That’s Been Brewed Inside the Second Largest Pumpkin Ever in Maine?

Now this is what I call true pumpkin beer. Why yes, that is beer brewing is a very large pumpkin. Actually, it's a very special and award-winning pumpkin. This big pumpkin was grown by weatherman and pumpkin-growing aficionado Charlie Lopresti. He grew the gargantuan gourd this year and was top in the state. This pumpkin tipped the scale at 2080 lbs. It was also good enough to be the second largest ever on record.
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Christmas Village to return this holiday season

LACONIA — Christmas Village, an event that transforms Laconia Community Center into an enchanting North Pole satellite, returns this December after a two-year pandemic hiatus. “We are back,” said event organizer Patty Derosier. “And we want everyone to know it.”
LACONIA, NH
102.9 WBLM

What’s Up With the Lone Maine Shop’n Save in Gray?

Hannaford is everywhere and then there's this one little Shop'n Save. According to a 2001 article in Supermarket News, yes...there is a publication called Supermarket News, Hannaford decided to convert 12 Shop'n Saves to Hannaford. The company said it plans to convert 12 stores in Portland, Maine, to the Hannaford...
GRAY, ME
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
