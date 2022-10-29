Timothy Michael Haley, 58, of Red Wing, died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in Wacouta. He was born November 29, 1963, in Minneapolis, to Michael and Judy (Hawkinson) Haley. He graduated from Bloomington Lincoln High School, class of 1982, and went on to attend St. Thomas University. During his four years at St. Thomas, he played quarterback for the Tommies’ football team and in 1986, graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Economics. On September 26, 1987, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barb May, at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie. He worked for Prudential, Lincoln National and RJ Ahmann before he began with HealthPartners, where he worked with passion and joy for nearly 30 years until his retirement this past January. Tim was an active member of the Church of St. Joseph, as well as the Knights of Columbus. Together Barb and Tim founded ‘Haley’s Hope’ to benefit Children’s Hospital NICU - Minneapolis, in honor of their triplet daughters. With their families, they ran this charity for a decade.

