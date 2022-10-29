Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: People in charge
There are accusations going around about me. I do admit I am not a man of many words. I was given two ears and one mouth, which means I need to listen twice as much as I talk when speaking with my potential bosses, aka the citizens of Red Wing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Rare opportunity
This year’s election on Nov. 8 has one contested race for judge. Matthew Hanson is running against Charles Webber for District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District.The First Judicial District includes the following counties: Goodhue, Dakota, Scott, Carver, Sibley, LeSueur and McLeod.This is a rare opportunity to have a voice in voting for who we elect for our judge. The elected judge will serve us for four years.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Dedicated to city
I have known Chad Kono for several years, and I wholeheartedly support his candidacy for Red Wing At Large City Council member. In 2004 my husband, Robert Mossefin DDS, passed away. He attended the University of Minnesota Dental School and was a lifetime supporter of the U. Chad Kono was our local U of M alumni representative and was instrumental in helping us set up a local scholarship in Robert’s honor.
KIMT
Stewartville man accused of pulling out a gun is sentenced for assault
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence is handed down over a fight in Rochester that police say involved a gun. Shaun Declan Whitney, 26 of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for the incident on January 7. Charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Youth Coding Leagues come to Goodhue County
A program through Red Wing Ignite has brought Youth Coding Leagues to schools across Goodhue County. Red Wing Ignite was awarded a Congressional district spending grant that allowed the organization to pilot the program for fifth through eighth grade students in the county. Workforce Lead at Red Wing Ignite Burke...
KIMT
Guilty plea in Fillmore County drug case involving a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A Fillmore County man charged with nine drug-related crimes pleads guilty to one of them. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, entered a guilty plea Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Kringler was arrested June 16 after the Fillmore County...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Fire Department responds to technical rescue on He Mni Can
At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to He Mni Can, Barn Bluff, in Red Wing for a hiker who fell down an embankment off of the walking trail. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Marianne Dohnalek
Marianne Dohnalek, 55, died Sunday, October 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN following a tragic accident. Marianne is predeceased by her parents, Katharine and Donald Dohnalek and survived by her sister Donna (Lawrence) White, sister Patrice (Brent) Wernlund, brother Jonathan (Margaret) Dohnalek and brother James Dohnalek as well as five nieces and three nephews.
Search Continues For Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - A large search effort is took place today in a southern Twin Cities suburb for a young man who went missing over the weekend. The Eagan Police Department says 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen around 2 AM Sunday. Officials today issued a request to people living in an area on the western side of the Dakota County community to check their security cameras to see if anything was recorded between 2 AM and 4 AM Sunday that could assist with the investigation into the man's disappearance.
Lawsuit Over Knife Attack at Rochester St. Marys Hospital Settled
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A personal injury lawsuit stemming from a knife attack at St. Marys Hospital several years ago has been settled out of court. The case was filed on behalf of a woman who was attacked by her estranged husband and stabbed several times in the chest and neck while she was working in the hospital's cafeteria. The lawsuit sought damages from Morrisson Healthcare, which Mayo Clinic contracted to provide food service at the facility. The terms of the settlement are confidential.
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Timothy Haley
Timothy Michael Haley, 58, of Red Wing, died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in Wacouta. He was born November 29, 1963, in Minneapolis, to Michael and Judy (Hawkinson) Haley. He graduated from Bloomington Lincoln High School, class of 1982, and went on to attend St. Thomas University. During his four years at St. Thomas, he played quarterback for the Tommies’ football team and in 1986, graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Economics. On September 26, 1987, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barb May, at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie. He worked for Prudential, Lincoln National and RJ Ahmann before he began with HealthPartners, where he worked with passion and joy for nearly 30 years until his retirement this past January. Tim was an active member of the Church of St. Joseph, as well as the Knights of Columbus. Together Barb and Tim founded ‘Haley’s Hope’ to benefit Children’s Hospital NICU - Minneapolis, in honor of their triplet daughters. With their families, they ran this charity for a decade.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
fox9.com
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Good reminder of big picture
A few weeks ago, a letter to the editor made a good point for why people move to smaller cities in regard to the opportunities small schools give students for participation in extra-curricular activities and developing a sense of community. Thanks, it is a good reminder of the bigger picture.
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
kfgo.com
Founder of Somali news company indicted in Feeding Our Future fraud
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury has indicted the founder of a Somali on-line news company in Minneapolis on charges related to the “Feeding Our Future” fraud case. The indictment comes one month after agents arrested him just before he was going to leave on a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.
