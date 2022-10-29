ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event

Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
SWANTON, OH
extrainningsoftball.com

From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift

Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
ASHLAND, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State Reformatory wraps up latest haunted prison experience

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For more than 20 years, the Ohio State Reformatory has played host to a number of haunted house attractions. Their latest includes the theme, "blood prison" that's been a part of the reformatory since 2017. "You know we kind of have a movie background so...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu

BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
BELLVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Salvation Army announces last call for Christmas Assistance Sign-up

Press Release from the Lima Salvation Army: Missed Christmas Assistance sign up days? You have one more chance. The Salvation Army will have a make up application day, one day ONLY, Tuesday, November 15 from 9 – 12 and 1 – 5:00 pm. At The Salvation Army, located at 614 e. Market St.
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bakery and coffee shop finds “recipe” for success

BUCYRUS – A Bucyrus bakery and coffee shop is “sweetening up” the offerings with new bakery items and extending its hours of operation to better serve the public. Flour & Whisk Bakery, 416 S. Sandusky Ave., which is already known around town for its fresh baked donuts and Beca House brand coffee, is also excited to debut a lunch menu featuring homemade soups and sandwiches starting Thursday.
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

Movie to be filmed in Lima

LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
LIMA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?

This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
ASHLAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
The Lima News

GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash

LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Mercy Health-St. Rita's installs Safe Haven Baby Box

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Surrendering a baby isn't an easy choice, but Mercy Health-St. Rita's wants to ensure it can be done safely. This month, the hospital installed a Safe Haven Baby Box on their campus. When a mother has no option but to surrender her infant, she can leave it in the box and a silent alarm will be triggered. The box is temperature controlled, and Mercy Health campus police will retrieve the baby in less than a minute. Sarah Bassitt completed a study showing that the Lima population has risk factors that might lead a woman to circumstances where she feels she has to give her baby up, such as the number of residents that are living below the poverty line or are undereducated. After the child is surrendered, the hospital has procedures in place to care for it.
LIMA, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio

Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
FINDLAY, OH

