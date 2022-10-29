ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Maize n Brew

Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season

College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan ends season as Big Ten bottom feeders

The Michigan men’s soccer team has been repeatedly acquainted with the age-old adage of Murphy’s Law this season. That was evident on Sunday afternoon — when the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Penn State and Northwestern’s first conference win of the season, fueled by an 85th minute penalty kick, combined to keep Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1077 WRKR

WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field

Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State

According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game

It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
