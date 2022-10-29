Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Michigan Daily
Michigan ends season as Big Ten bottom feeders
The Michigan men’s soccer team has been repeatedly acquainted with the age-old adage of Murphy’s Law this season. That was evident on Sunday afternoon — when the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Penn State and Northwestern’s first conference win of the season, fueled by an 85th minute penalty kick, combined to keep Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
Everything Mel Tucker Said About Michigan Tunnel Incident
Michigan State's head football coach fielded several questions about the postgame incident inside the tunnel at Michigan Stadium...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Ravens activate rookie second-round pick from Michigan football to active roster
Former Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo is getting closer to make his NFL debut. The Baltimore Ravens rookie second-round pick was activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday. He had reached the end of his 21-day activation window and either had to be moved to the active roster or reverted to season-ending injured reserve.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
Michigan player from DeSoto plans to sue after alleged assault by Michigan State players
The family of a Michigan player from North Texas plans to sue after Gemon Green was assaulted by several Michigan State players following Saturday’s rivalry game. Green grew up in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Michigan football a big road betting favorite vs. Rutgers
For the eighth time this season, the Michigan football team enters game week as a double-digit betting favorite. And once again, the Wolverines are predicted to win another Big Ten game in runaway fashion. Jim Harbaugh’s team opened the week as a 24-point betting favorite in Las Vegas, where Circa...
WATCH: MSU vs. Michigan Got Ugly Off the Field
Well, I did it. I watched the "Melee in the Mitten" in the actual Mitten State for the first time, and the game itself was a lot of fun. Tough first half, which we all thought it probably would be given the rivalry between MSU and UofM. But ultimately, the...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is out of control, and everyone involved should look in the mirror
Saturday's game between the Spartans and Wolverines was marred by multiple post-game incidents...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News
In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game
It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
Comments / 0