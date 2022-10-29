Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive
WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
WTOV 9
Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
Brooke County Committee on Aging unveils new hot cold truck
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program. Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck. Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were […]
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: After the Implosion, Weirton BOP
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Almost 4 years ago on the morning of March 9, 2019, the lives of many residents along Weir Avenue would change forever. "The heat of that and the impact, the whole house went 'woop,'” said Ted Troia, property owner, Weir Avenue. “It expanded and...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Park swimmer helping teammate bridge communication gap
WHEELING, W.Va. — At Wheeling Park High School, a swimmer is helping his teammate outside of the pool by bridging a communication gap in a special way. Sophomore Daevon Dukes joined the team this year. While he looks the part, he's not like other swimmers. Duke has hearing loss. He can only hear 60 percent out of his right ear with hearing aids, and nothing without.
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
NEW MARTINSVLLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Parents in Wetzel County are upset after an incident between several students at New Martinsville School broke out. The Wetzel County Board of Education called a special session tonight to discuss the incident, and many other parents and students were passionately in attendance. The...
WDTV
Growing concerns for trick or treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council hears from water chief about 2023 outlook
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council continues to look at proposals for its 2023 budget. Tuesday evening, Jim Jenkins, from the city's water department, presented his outlook. Projects discussed included the west end water system improvements, the Portland Avenue water line replacement and loop project. The conversation is set...
WDTV
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
WTOV 9
'Christmas at the Highlands' raises money for career and technical education students
“It's never too early to start the holiday shopping. Especially when over 150 unique vendors are under one roof. It's Christmas at the Highlands.”. “We have a craft vendor fair,” Event Coordinator Kevin Carroll said. “We're doing the event to raise money for the Wayne Wilhelm Memorial scholarship fund for career and technical education kids at Wheeling Park. These kids are the ones who are not going to college but want to go into trade schools and we're trying to establish and find scholarships for those kids."
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
weelunk.com
5 Haunted Ohio Valley Locations To Explore on Your Next Ghost Hunt
The Ohio Valley has many haunted locations for those who are interested in exploring the unknown. In fact, many paranormal investigation teams roam the Ohio Valley and beyond trying to catch a glimpse of this mystery. With a region steeped in so much history, there are clearly plenty of mysteries to uncover and stories to be told. Here are some places in and around Wheeling that you should visit this spooky season:
WDTV
Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished. 14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire. The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.
WTOV 9
DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit
CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
West Virginia Police Chief: “Needle marks” in Halloween candy false alarm
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents in Moundsville were concerned after a candy bar trended on social media Monday night showing what looked like suspicious “needle marks” in the chocolate. But after the candy was turned in and inspected by the Moundsville Police Department, the chief wants trick-or-treaters to know it was a false alarm! In […]
WTOV 9
Monforton: 'The Catholic church is not leaving the Ohio Valley'
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The proposed merger of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus has brought a lot of questions among the faithful. That includes from clergy in the diocese. NEWS9’s conversation with Bishop Jeffrey Monforton did have some ground rules. We were to stick with...
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTOV 9
Halloween can be taxing for pets
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Halloween can be exciting for everyone with costumes, candy, decorations. But through all the fun, you have to be aware of your pets and their safety. We love our animals and forget sometimes that they aren't exactly real people. So, we have to take the steps to care for them, especially as the spookiest night of the year comes around.
