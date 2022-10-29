Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia preparing for electric Tennessee offense
On Monday, Oct. 31, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Zion Logue and offensive lineman Warren McClendon addressed the media. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say. Preparing for the Volunteers. Georgia is getting ready to welcome No. 2 Tennessee into Sanford Stadium this weekend....
Between the Headphones: Georgia-Florida Rivalry, Tennessee Preview
In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's 42-20 win against Florida with assistant sports editor John James and previews the Georgia - Tennessee game with football beat writer Parth Patel.
Georgia football star linebacker Nolan Smith out for season with torn pectoral muscle
Georgia’s leading outside linebacker Nolan Smith is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season, the school announced on Tuesday. Smith injured his right pectoralis muscle last Saturday in the second quarter of Georgia’s rivalry game against Florida and did not return in the team’s 42-20 victory.
Universities of Georgia and Florida condemn antisemitic messages displayed after game
After the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, antisemitic messages were seen outside of the stadium and at other locations in Jacksonville. Vic Micolucci, a news anchor and investigative reporter at News4JAX in the Jacksonville area, tweeted a video from a relative on Saturday...
UGA blotter: trespassers damage gate at Club Sports Complex and more
A UGA professor met with UGAPD at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 to discuss an unknown trespasser who vandalized a copy of Flagpole Newspaper in the School of Music in order to identify a student in a photo as a lesbian, according to a report from UGAPD. A UGA...
Athens band Hotel Fiction releases sophomore EP
Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, the Athens duo that makes up the indie band, Hotel Fiction, released their sophomore EP, “Enjoy Your Stay,” on Oct. 28. The EP has six tracks, including three singles that were already released. The songs explore the journey to being unapologetically yourself and letting go of the past in order to move on.
Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Good bones: Athens local entertains community with year-round display
Ever since she was a little girl, Carley Reeves has had a fascination with Halloween. Growing up in Athens, she has fond memories of taking shopping trips with her father to buy Halloween decorations while her mother vacationed each October, buying whatever decoration Reeves’ young heart desired. Decorating for...
Tarot card and crystal skull showcase highlights occult in Athens
In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
Clarke County Sheriff's Office holds fall festival
Trapeze artists, candy apples, face painting and a haunted house are just a few of the activities that children and families were able to experience at the Fall Festival hosted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Q. Williams on Friday evening. Seventeen organizations from across the...
Youth digital literacy program ‘Project Inspire’ launches in East Athens
The East Athens Development Corporation launched “Project Inspire,” , a digital literacy program for youth in Athens, on Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The project will teach youth about social media awareness and the creation of digital media, said Fred Smith, executive director of East Athens Development Corporation.
Athenians dress to impress at the 14th annual Wild Rumpus
While most put on a last-minute costume and go trick or treating during the Halloween season, Athenians put on their most elaborate Halloween costumes and party in the streets. For the 14th consecutive year, Athens hosted the Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration on Saturday, an enormous party and parade that has...
