Red and Black

Georgia preparing for electric Tennessee offense

On Monday, Oct. 31, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive lineman Zion Logue and offensive lineman Warren McClendon addressed the media. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say. Preparing for the Volunteers. Georgia is getting ready to welcome No. 2 Tennessee into Sanford Stadium this weekend....
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens band Hotel Fiction releases sophomore EP

Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, the Athens duo that makes up the indie band, Hotel Fiction, released their sophomore EP, “Enjoy Your Stay,” on Oct. 28. The EP has six tracks, including three singles that were already released. The songs explore the journey to being unapologetically yourself and letting go of the past in order to move on.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens man arrested for Gaines School Road shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Athens resident Jeffery Rice on Oct. 28 for his involvement in a shooting on Gaines School Road that killed a 19-year-old Athens man on Oct. 21, according to a release from ACCPD. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Good bones: Athens local entertains community with year-round display

Ever since she was a little girl, Carley Reeves has had a fascination with Halloween. Growing up in Athens, she has fond memories of taking shopping trips with her father to buy Halloween decorations while her mother vacationed each October, buying whatever decoration Reeves’ young heart desired. Decorating for...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Tarot card and crystal skull showcase highlights occult in Athens

In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Clarke County Sheriff's Office holds fall festival

Trapeze artists, candy apples, face painting and a haunted house are just a few of the activities that children and families were able to experience at the Fall Festival hosted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Q. Williams on Friday evening. Seventeen organizations from across the...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Youth digital literacy program ‘Project Inspire’ launches in East Athens

The East Athens Development Corporation launched “Project Inspire,” , a digital literacy program for youth in Athens, on Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The project will teach youth about social media awareness and the creation of digital media, said Fred Smith, executive director of East Athens Development Corporation.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athenians dress to impress at the 14th annual Wild Rumpus

While most put on a last-minute costume and go trick or treating during the Halloween season, Athenians put on their most elaborate Halloween costumes and party in the streets. For the 14th consecutive year, Athens hosted the Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration on Saturday, an enormous party and parade that has...
ATHENS, GA

