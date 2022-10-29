ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Trunk-or-Treat events held across NEPA

By Emily Allegrucci
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teQKb_0irfEQBx00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids were out Saturday in their best costumes, hitting trunk-or-treat events all over the area.

There are several different trunk-or-treats going on in the area, getting everyone in the Halloween spirit by offering several different activities, scares, and of course, candy for all.

A massive crowd turned out for this trunk-or-treat at the Circle Drive-In, appealing to more than just those with a sweet tooth.

“This year we have over 50 trunks, 60 vendors, and tons of great activities for the kids all included for free. Face painting, balloon artists, there’s really something for everybody,” said Kristen Miller-Hahn.

“Even for right now within the hour, we’ve had what? Hundreds of people so far,” Alysia Scazafabo said.

2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp.

Even the scariest of monsters were seen having a good time and some went above and beyond.

“This is our bus that we normally transport the children in, so when we decided to do this event. We said let’s gear it toward something the children would recognize and everybody knows candy land,” said Kathy Pearage.

In Olyphant, visitors not only got to fill their bags with candy but were also immersed in an Alice in Wonderland experience.

Alice, the Queen of Hearts, and even Tweedledee and Tweedledum were responsible for everyone’s sugar rush.

In Hazleton, Pennsylvania State Police held their 3rd annual Trunk-or-Treat.

“Each year it’s grown. We invite all the first responders in the area here and we give out free candy to the kids. This is a great event because it’s a safe way for kids to put their costumes on, get some free candy, but on top of that meet their local first responders that are there to help them so we’re building good relationships here,” Trooper Anthony Petroski said.

The kids had the opportunity to see a different side of their officers, as they and their cars were in their Halloween best.

These trunk-or-treat events were just getting these kids ready for Halloween Night, and they are excited.

Eyewitness News hopes all who attended the trunk-or-treats had a safe time and brought home plenty of candy.

