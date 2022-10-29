A friend (neighbour) of ours is blatently being scammed by a guy she has met in Bulgaria but she can't see it. She is 63. Single. Regularly goes on holidays to Turkey, Bulgaria etc with her friends. This year she went to Bulgaria and came back talking about a barman who she got chatting to and now won't stop messaging her. Back in August she wouldnt stop talking about him and how he messages her nightly. Fine.

1 DAY AGO