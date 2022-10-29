Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Hosts Alabama for a Mid-Week Match at Reed Arena
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough...
Aggies’ offense seemed to have new life to start Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off its fourth loss in a row, 31-28 to Ole Miss, and now falls to 3-5 on the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies’ offense seemed to improve. It was the first time A&M scored 28 points against an FBS team this year. In his debut, Conner Weigman became the first A&M quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against an FBS team since Kellen Mond in 2020. The tempo in the first two drives of the game against the Rebels seemed much faster than their typical offensive showings this year which ranks near the bottom in the nation.
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a student, who may have picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday evening. The bat was seen flying in the Cool Zone area near Section 234 on the east side of the...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
Aggies Drop SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, California -- No. 58 Mary Stoiana heads to San Diego, California to compete at the ITA National Fall Championship. Stoiana was invited to compete in the singles bracket of the tournament following her impressive fall campaign, highlighted by 3-0 in singles play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.
Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night. Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.
North Zulch wins Bi-District Championship following sweep of Prairie Lea
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gillian Kizer had a match high 14 kills as North Zulch won their bi-district playoff match against Prairie Lea 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. North Zulch will now take on Chester in the Area Round on Thursday. First serve is set for 7:30...
10 days until the Joni Taylor era tips off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In just 10 days the Joni Taylor officially begins. Coach Taylor said her team takes pride in laying the foundation for this new era in Aggieland. Their motto this season is “becoming”. Taylor explained becoming sisters and becoming consistent are priorities in year one....
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
Chance for severe storms Friday/Saturday as cold front approaches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is approaching the Brazos Valley this weekend, possibly disrupting a busy weekend. Timing is not exactly set in stone yet, but expect rain at some point Friday and Saturday. TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: The latest data continues to bring in a line of rain...
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Authorities looking for missing teen in BCS area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing is believed to be in the Bryan College Station area. 16-year-old Hailey Ann Morgan was reported missing on September 9, 2022. She was last seen in the BCS area September 13th. Morgan has...
Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Kathy Williams from the Cherry Ruffino Team joined The Three to talk about this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Easterling Estates. You’ll step outside to a large covered patio with a high ceiling...
Spruce up your home with new, quality flooring
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As one of the most noticeable foundations of your home, choosing the style and color of your floors is an important decision for homeowners. Whether they be carpet, vinyl, or wood, choose wisely. The experts at Aggieland Carpet One can point you in the right direction...
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
Somerville ISD board unanimously selects lone finalist for superintendent
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD selected a new superintendent after the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously agreed on Eric Holton as the lone finalist. Former Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks voluntarily resigned from her position as the school year began with no explanation to the public or parents.
