If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Duke Spirits is leaning into its roots in the entertainment world with The Masters Music Series, a live performance video series that unites an accomplished group of musicians and writers. The twice weekly videos began airing on the Duke Spirits YouTube channel in October with a performance from country artist Eric Paslay singing his hit “Friday Night” and former American Idol star Paul McDonald performing his song “New Lovers.”

2 HOURS AGO