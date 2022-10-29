Read full article on original website
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation.
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot a man in Oregon is now on paid administrative leave. MMSD custodians will go without wage increase...
Town of Madison absorbed into neighboring Madison and Fitchburg
Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot a man in Oregon is now on paid administrative leave.
Soup's On! supporting Dane County restaurants returns for 3rd season
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot a man in Oregon is now on paid administrative leave. MMSD custodians will go without wage increase...
Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday. The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue. An...
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
Oregon showcases effects of post-pandemic grants on small businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event in Oregon Tuesday showcased the impact of investment into small businesses post-pandemic. State Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street in the Village of Oregon Tuesday. Blumenfeld saw firsthand the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program impacted local small businesses. Evers invested nearly...
Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. “Over 16,000 students statewide experienced homelessness last school year, so that’s students all the way from 4-K, we’re talking four and five-year-olds, all the way up to seniors in high school,” said Catherine Reierson, the McKinney-Vento Coordinator at the Sun Prairie Area School District Catherine Reierson.
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos
The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers trained to handle an active shooter emergency through the Stoughton Police Department's facilitation of the ALICE program. Inside Wisconsin's investigation of 'Center for COVID Control'.
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
MPD: Suspect’s vehicle rolls after striking victim’s car multiple times.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect crashed into another person’s car multiple times “in a seemingly intentional way” outside East Towne Mall and ended up rolling her own vehicle, the Madison Police Dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the two individuals were involved in a physical...
Soup’s On! campaign supporting area restaurants for 3rd season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization is turning up the heat this fall, making it their mission to encourage residents to not only shop local, but eat local. Soup’s On! returns to the Madison area for its third season, where each week new restaurants take part in the project preparing fresh homemade soup. The frozen quarts make their way to FEED Kitchens where customers can pick them up (or have them delivered) each Tuesday and enjoy at home!
Lake Delton family pet dies after fire destroys home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Department reports that a family’s pet has died after a fire fully engulfed their home Saturday night. In an update Monday, Lake Delton PD stated that no one else was hurt during the fire. The home is expected to be a total loss after the fire, police noted.
Bicyclist seriously injured after struck by Lodi driver
LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver in the Town of Lodi Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbia County officials. Columbia County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a bicyclist...
Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin. Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best. Stoughton...
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
Fatal Oregon shooting
Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election. A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining...
Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
Inside Wisconsin’s investigation of ‘Center for COVID Control’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus testing center scrutinized nationwide for its testing practices has paid a $22,500 fine in Dane County, a state official said Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) launched an investigation into the Center for COVID Control (CCC) months ago, receiving more than two dozen complaints about the company, Michael Domke said.
