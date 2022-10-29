ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department

Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

India has been a large purchaser of Russia's oil, which is helping to fund its war against Ukraine.

Jaishankar will visit Russia on Nov. 8, the Russian embassy in India said on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

