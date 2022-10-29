Read full article on original website
Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1 Episode 1) “Love or War”, trailer, release date
Young lovers Camille and Valmont fight for a better life but find themselves at war with each other. Startattle.com – Dangerous Liaisons | Starz. – Annie Rat (Anna Artes) as woman dressed as the Queen. Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1 Episode 1) “Love or War”, trailer, release date.
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 6) “Controlled Burn”, trailer, release date
Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. – Kelli Giddish as Detective 2nd Grade Amanda Rollins (episodes 1-9) – Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick “Sonny”...
The Mosquito Coast (Season 2 Episode 1) Apple TV+, trailer, release date
Even in their new home, danger still lurks at every turn for the Fox family. Startattle.com – The Mosquito Coast | Apple TV+. – Justin Theroux as Allie Fox, an idealistic family man growing increasingly disillusioned with commercialization in the United States. – Melissa George as Margot Fox, Allie’s...
So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Episode 6) “So Help Me Pod”, trailer, release date
Margaret and Francey enlist the help of a popular true c—e podcaster, Lea Luna (Vella Lovell), to help exonerate a client who is serving a life sentence. Also, Todd solicits dating advice from his sister and Susan when sparks fly between him and Lea. Startattle.com – So Help Me Todd | CBS.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 6) “Blaze of Glory”, trailer, release date
After the task force is caught in a shootout, Stabler is on a mission to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD. Reyes is determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars, even if it means going against orders. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022. New Hallmark movies with Luke …
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
‘Blue Bloods’ Recap: Danny and Baez Steal the Show in Season 13, Episode 4
This week’s Blue Bloods episode was filled with its usual assortment of storylines but the main one featured Danny and Baez. As you may know, Donnie Wahlberg plays Detective Danny Reagan while his partner, Detective Maria Baez, is played by Marisa Ramirez. One notable moment from the show had Danny go undercover.
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
Jacques Pépin Explains the 'Biggest Change' to His Daily Life Since His Wife Gloria Died in 2020
Jacques Pépin is not a morning person. "I don't really go to bed before midnight," the celebrated French chef tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I am used to working in restaurants all my life where I finished work at 10 p.m." His daily routine of drinking coffee and...
The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date. Rachel Bradshaw is officially off the market. The Bradshaw Bunch star is engaged to her mystery boyfriend of over a year, she announced on Oct. 31. Rachel shared a gallery of photos from her engagement on Instagram, including a including a close-up snapshot of her stunning ring. She captioned the post, "YES YES YES YES."
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
General Hospital’s Josh Swickard Shares Big News About What’ll Soon Be Keeping Him Busier Than Ever!
Talk about timing! Even as General Hospital‘s Chase was accidentally baring his body to Olivia, portrayer Josh Swickard was revealing some pretty big news via his Instagram feed. Posting an adorable pic of himself with wife Lauren and their daughter, Savannah Kaye, the actor — grinning from ear-to-ear — shared that their family was about to expand.
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Young Rock (Season 3 Episode 1) “The People Need You”, Dwayne Johnson, trailer, release date
After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life for good when he gets an unexpected call. In 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince. In 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he’s a winner. Startattle.com – Young Rock | NBC.
