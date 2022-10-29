ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1 Episode 1) “Love or War”, trailer, release date

Young lovers Camille and Valmont fight for a better life but find themselves at war with each other. Startattle.com – Dangerous Liaisons | Starz. – Annie Rat (Anna Artes) as woman dressed as the Queen. Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1 Episode 1) “Love or War”, trailer, release date.
Law & Order: SVU (Season 24 Episode 6) “Controlled Burn”, trailer, release date

Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness. Startattle.com – Law & Order: SVU | NBC. – Kelli Giddish as Detective 2nd Grade Amanda Rollins (episodes 1-9) – Peter Scanavino as ADA Dominick “Sonny”...
The Mosquito Coast (Season 2 Episode 1) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

Even in their new home, danger still lurks at every turn for the Fox family. Startattle.com – The Mosquito Coast | Apple TV+. – Justin Theroux as Allie Fox, an idealistic family man growing increasingly disillusioned with commercialization in the United States. – Melissa George as Margot Fox, Allie’s...
So Help Me Todd (Season 1 Episode 6) “So Help Me Pod”, trailer, release date

Margaret and Francey enlist the help of a popular true c—e podcaster, Lea Luna (Vella Lovell), to help exonerate a client who is serving a life sentence. Also, Todd solicits dating advice from his sister and Susan when sparks fly between him and Lea. Startattle.com – So Help Me Todd | CBS.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022.  New Hallmark movies with Luke …
Deadline

‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
TODAY.com

The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream

Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
E! News

The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring

Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date. Rachel Bradshaw is officially off the market. The Bradshaw Bunch star is engaged to her mystery boyfriend of over a year, she announced on Oct. 31. Rachel shared a gallery of photos from her engagement on Instagram, including a including a close-up snapshot of her stunning ring. She captioned the post, "YES YES YES YES."
TVLine

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott (SouthLAnd), Angel Parker (The Rookie) and Ana Gasteyer (The Goldbergs) — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique mountain magic she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.

