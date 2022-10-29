ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days

Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
The Independent

‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
Newsweek

Iranian Ballistic Missiles Would Cause Disaster for Ukraine, Air Force Says

Iranian ballistic missiles would mean disaster for Ukraine, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday. Spokesman Yurii Ihnat was responding to reports that Iran has pledged to provide Russia with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, as well as more attack drones, for President Vladimir Putin's troops to use in the war against Ukraine.
Vice

One of the World’s Most Secretive Spy Agencies Just Held Their First Press Conference

An unlikely and bizarre press conference stunned the people and political observers in Pakistan on Thursday. “You all must be surprised to see me here,” Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, one of the country’s highest ranking generals and the director general of one of the world’s most secretive spy agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said in a press conference in Rawalpindi city.
Newsweek

Russian Agent Spying on HIMARS Positions Detained in Ukraine: Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has captured a "Russian agent" who had apparently been spying on Ukrainian heavy artillery. On Saturday the SBU posted four photographs to its official Twitter account showing a man being searched by two Ukrainian soldiers, the suspect being interrogated and then SBU agents looking through a phone.

