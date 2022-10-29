Read full article on original website
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Biden Tells Putin To 'Get Out Of Ukraine' As Russian President Rules Out Using Nuclear Weapons
“Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden said. “He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine,” Biden added. This came after Putin, on Thursday, denied having any intentions of...
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky says Russia has deployed dozens of drones in days
Russia has deployed more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine, says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as he pledged to “clip the wings” of Moscow’s air power. Since February, Moscow has carried out nearly 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids, the president said in his nighttime address.Russia has been flying “Iranian drones” into key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and residential areas, but both Moscow and Tehran deny the origins of the drones. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the Russian military of using the devices to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Gizmodo
White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites
The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
2 car bombs leave scores of casualties at an intersection in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists early Sunday that nearly 300 other people were wounded.
Marconews.com
Russian forces could face 'rout' in Kherson; US rejects Russian claim that Ukraine plans radioactive 'provocation': Updates
Russian military leadership in the occupied city of Kherson have fled across the Dnieper River, leaving behind new Russian recruits to try and stall the Ukraine military's push to recapture the city, a Washington-based think tank says. "Using such inexperienced forces to conduct a delaying action could prompt a Russian...
Pentagon Report Warns Kim Jong Un Leadership Won't Survive if He Uses Nukes
"Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime."
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Would Cause Disaster for Ukraine, Air Force Says
Iranian ballistic missiles would mean disaster for Ukraine, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday. Spokesman Yurii Ihnat was responding to reports that Iran has pledged to provide Russia with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, as well as more attack drones, for President Vladimir Putin's troops to use in the war against Ukraine.
U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent.
Xi Jinping's Minister Tells Blinken US Should Stop Trying To Suppress China
The Chinese foreign minister told his American counterpart that the U.S. should stop trying to contain China and avoid creating obstacles between the two countries. What Happened: Xi Jinping's cabinet minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday to discuss the relationship between the two countries.
One of the World’s Most Secretive Spy Agencies Just Held Their First Press Conference
An unlikely and bizarre press conference stunned the people and political observers in Pakistan on Thursday. “You all must be surprised to see me here,” Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, one of the country’s highest ranking generals and the director general of one of the world’s most secretive spy agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said in a press conference in Rawalpindi city.
Ukrainians watch war change course on edge of Kherson
The bursts of Ukrainian fire flying over his head at the Russians in their southern stronghold of Kherson down the road gave Oleksandr Prikhodko reason to hope. "We have been hopeful before and then watched bombs fall on our heads," Iryna said.
Russian Agent Spying on HIMARS Positions Detained in Ukraine: Kyiv
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has captured a "Russian agent" who had apparently been spying on Ukrainian heavy artillery. On Saturday the SBU posted four photographs to its official Twitter account showing a man being searched by two Ukrainian soldiers, the suspect being interrogated and then SBU agents looking through a phone.
CNBC
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
