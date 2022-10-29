Community forum held months after woman killed by suburban police

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Community members came together Saturday in Flossmoor to demand transparency from police and advocated for the family of a woman killed by officers in July.

Village leaders said the forum at Parker Junior High School was organized to help the community heal in the aftermath of the passing of Madeline Miller. Some residents WGN News spoke with said they’re still not getting the answers they want.

The group called “Justice for Madeline Miller” gathered outside the high school and demanded answers about the investigation surrounding 64- year-old Miller who was shot and killed by Flossmoor police on July 10.

Casey Kueltzo is part of the group.

“We want the names of the officers released and fired foremost,” she said.

Inside of the school, village leaders hosted a community forum where several residents came out to express their concerns about how Miller was killed. She was shot after police say Miller threatened them with a knife and then lunged at them. Some called for more accountability in the police department and better training for officers.

Throughout the meeting, facilitators met with residents in private breakout sessions to discuss potential actions leaders can make moving forward to ensure another tragedy doesn’t occur.

“We tried to have an open discussion in the room with everybody present but they divided us into break out rooms without the board members present in these discussions, so we don’t feel like we’re being heard by the people in power,” Kueltzo said.

Village officials said the officers involved in Miller’s killing are on a leave of absence indefinitely.

“It is a continued investigation,” Flossmoor Police Chief Tod Kamleiter said. “Illinois State Police are investigating the incident still, so we will not be able to comment on the actual actions of the officers at this time.”

“Her death was tragic and we wish it didn’t happen but it did and we’re doing everything we can to move through this and to get past this,” Flossmoor Mayor Michelle Nelson said.

Some action steps residents say they would like the village to consider moving forward include making mental health professionals accessible to officers when they’re called to certain scenes. Some say they would also like a civilian oversight board organized.

