ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Stable Is Not Working
Since taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has really made stables a crucial component of WWE's in-ring and on-air product. Whether it be The Brawling Brutes or Imperium, the O.C. recently reuniting, The Judgement Day's consistent presence, or of course the continued dominance of The Bloodline, stables are front and center quite often these days.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”
During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman says only Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant can compare to his match against Omos
Braun Strowman wrote a message on Instagram to promote his match against Omos at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE and he brought up Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant…. “A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old fuck and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our family our history and the way the whole fucking world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what you don. Not one mother fucker can stop you.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
New “Queen Of The Ring” Trademarks Filed By WWE
WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for multiple purposes, including merchandising, wrestling exhibitions, and categories of performances by a professional wrestler. This news comes following a recent report that WWE would be hosting another Queen...
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/3/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match. * Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin...
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Set for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
Bray Wyatt is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was announced during tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW that Wyatt will be at Saturday’s big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There is no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing. Wyatt’s appearance comes after...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wheel of Fortune Seeking WWE Super Fans for WWE Week Episodes, Footage of Xavier Woods on Celebrity WOF
WWE is partnering with Wheel of Fortune fo special episodes to air during the 40th season of the hit game show. Xavier Woods appeared on Sunday’s edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and raised $96,000 for the Gamers Outreach charity. “Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Mexico City 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
