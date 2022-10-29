Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Centre Daily
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Potential First-Round Pick Sidelined for the Year
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to an undefeated start in 2022, looking to follow up as back-to-back national champions. The team has been firing on all cylinders thus far, reminiscent of last year's squad, despite the departure of key playmakers. One of the reasons for their perpetual success has been...
Centre Daily
Give & Take: Patriots Turnovers Main Culprit For .500 Record
No team in the NFL has created more takeaways than the New England Patriots. So, what's the difference between the 4-4 Pats and the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles? Turnovers, plain and simple. Like the Eagles, coach Bill Belichick's team has intercepted 10 passes and recovered six fumbles to lead the league...
Centre Daily
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Centre Daily
Bengals Announce Week 9 Ruler of the Jungle
CINCINNATI — The Bengal revealed who is ruling The Jungle during this weekend's Carolina Panthers game. Former star cornerback and returner Adam "PacMan" Jones is the next man up. Jones played for the Bengals across eight seasons last decade. He started in 68 games, totaling 12 interceptions, 64 pass...
Centre Daily
Packers Might Have Closed Door on Rodgers’ Super Bowl Window
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Nov. 1, 2022, Aaron Rodgers’ hopes of winning a second Super Bowl ring might have ended forever. Maybe Rodgers will come back to Green Bay for another season. Maybe he’ll be traded to continue his championship chase elsewhere. Or, maybe, this is it. If that’s the case, if Rodgers is in the midst of the final year of his legendary career, his pursuit of that long-coveted second NFL title might have ended with a whimper on a Tuesday.
Centre Daily
Folk Hero: Patriots Kicker Wins Award
The New England Patriots have 99 problems, but the kicker ain't one. While the team has dealt with uncertainty at quarterback, Red-Zone inefficiency on offense and even inconsistency in the punting game on its way to a 4-4 record, kicker Nick Folk has been the steadiest performer. After booting five field goals in last week's victory over the New York Jets, he was recognized Wednesday as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Commanders DE Young returns to practice
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Defensive end Chase Young returned to the practice field for the first time Wednesday, since he tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Young has 21 days to get back on the field for game action. There’s no doubt he’s ready to return to the field. […]
Centre Daily
Defensive Back Gets Back to Work
NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is back. At practice, at least. The Tennessee Titans designated the defensive back for return to practice. The team now has up to three weeks to evaluate him without him counting against the active roster. Molden has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve due to an issue with his right leg that plagued him throughout training camp.
Centre Daily
Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry
When asked on Thursday, Derrick Henry did not want to hear about what he has done against the Houston Texans throughout his career. “I don’t try to live in the past,” he said. “I’ve had some good games, but every year is different.”. Then on Sunday,...
Centre Daily
Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets
The 2022 World Series continues in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The Phillies hold a 2-1 series lead after they blanked the Astros, 7-0, at home, tagging Lance McCullers for a postseason-record five home runs. The Phillies now have a big home-field advantage for the series that looms large as they...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
