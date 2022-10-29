Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Centre Daily
Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors
The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
Centre Daily
Tyrese Haliburton cracks 1,000 career assists during Indiana Pacers road trip: ‘We know he can pass the ball’
With his first assist against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reached 1,000 career assists. It took him just 142 games to accomplish the feat. The assists came in the second quarter of the Pacers 125-116 win over the Nets. Haliburton pushed the ball in transition,...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Centre Daily
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Duke catches possible break for Champions Classic game
When the young Duke basketball team plays defending national champion Kansas as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 15, the Jayhawks will be without legendary head coach Bill Self and his top assistant, Kurtis Townsend. On Wednesday, Kansas announced the ...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings...
Centre Daily
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Centre Daily
Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets
The 2022 World Series continues in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The Phillies hold a 2-1 series lead after they blanked the Astros, 7-0, at home, tagging Lance McCullers for a postseason-record five home runs. The Phillies now have a big home-field advantage for the series that looms large as they...
Surging Knights take on slumping Senators
After recording their second consecutive overtime victory, the Vegas Golden Knights will take a five-game winning streak into Canada as
Centre Daily
Clutch Koo: How Falcons Kicker Flipped Script on Late-Game Struggles
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo took two steps backwards. He lifted his head, lined up the target - the middle of the goalpost - and took another step to his left. As anticipation built, chants of "Koo" reigned down from the crowd. All that stood between the Falcons and first...
Centre Daily
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’
If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
