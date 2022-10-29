ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom

Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Centre Daily

Takeaway From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Clutch Koo: How Falcons Kicker Flipped Script on Late-Game Struggles

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo took two steps backwards. He lifted his head, lined up the target - the middle of the goalpost - and took another step to his left. As anticipation built, chants of "Koo" reigned down from the crowd. All that stood between the Falcons and first...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Rookie LB Damone Clark 22 MPH Debut: ‘I Feel Like Myself’

If Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Damone Clark was hoping for a slow-and-easy transition into the NFL, he didn't get it. A mere seven months removed from his spinal fusion surgery in March, the 22-year-old was thrown in the deep end at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. With Anthony Barr sidelined in...
DALLAS, TX

