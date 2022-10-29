Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
ComicBook
Triple H Appears on WWE Raw to Break Up the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Fight
Triple H made a rare TV appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, playing a pivotal role in stopping Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from destroying each other days before their scheduled match at Crown Jewel. The two were booked for a sit-down interview on this week's Raw, which Lesnar immediately ignored as he made his way down to the ring. He called for Lashley to do the same and "The All Mighty" obliged, kicking off another brawl between the two.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman says only Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant can compare to his match against Omos
Braun Strowman wrote a message on Instagram to promote his match against Omos at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE and he brought up Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant…. “A fight fit for literal kings!! There is no where on earth you can see anything like this. There’s has never been a monumental event like this in history idk ever. The only thing that can compare is hogan vs Andre. And we’ll that is a match that has been and will be talked about till time decides to stand still. But the time for me now to carve my name in history is upon me. Time to make a moment that will stand the ties of time and when I’m am old fuck and broken. I can look back and say you see kids. This is where I changed our family our history and the way the whole fucking world looks at us. Nothing in my life and any of my family’s life has come easy. And we are all fine of that. Cause we know the sacrifices it takes to achieve greatness. again when the your good at what you do being at what you don. Not one mother fucker can stop you.”
wrestletalk.com
Santos Escobar’s Legendary Father Makes WWE Appearance
El Fantasma, The legendary father of Santos Escobar, made an appearance during the October 30 WWE live event in Mexico City. El Fantasma accompanied Escobar to the ring for his match against Dolph Ziggler. WWE has shared a video of El Fantasma embracing his son with the caption ‘Familia’
ringsidenews.com
The Miz Furious After Roman Reigns Sucker Punched Him On WWE RAW
The Miz is certainly the most established and decorated WWE Superstars in the history of the company. In addition to winning several championships in the company, The Miz also has his own reality show and acted in movies. Be that as it may, he is still furious over how Roman Reigns treated him on RAW this week.
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
wrestlinginc.com
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”
During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Mexico City 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
Comments / 0