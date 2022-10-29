ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
St. Louis American

Arrangements set for Alexzandria Bell

A public viewing and funeral service for 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Faith Church in Earth City, Missouri. Bell was shot and killed on Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, also was shot and killed.
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis American

Megan Green is best choice for St. Louisans

Amid a dramatic shift in the politics of the city of St. Louis, the outcome of the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for new aldermanic president will help determine the future direction of the city. The criminal indictments of three members of the Board of Aldermen, including its long time president, Lewis Reed, forced this contest between a former ally of Reed, Jack Coatar, and Ald. Megan Green. The person that wins this election will have to face voters again next March along with all of the other members of the current board when the number of aldermen will be reduced by half.
FOX 2

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
KMOV

Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022

With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
KMOV

Construction continues at NGA campus in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis. News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.
etxview.com

Washington Tabernacle celebrates 120th Anniversary in November

Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church begin celebration of its 120th Anniversary with revival service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, Nov. 1-3. The church is located at 3200 Washington Ave. at the corner of Compton and Washington in Midtown St. Louis. The Rev. Jesse T. Williams, Jr., senior pastor at...
St. Louis American

Bridging gap in youth dental care

Healthy smiles were shared on Monday at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis [BGCSTL] location at Grand and Dodier. CareSTL Health and BGCSTL have partnered to provide dental services to members at the location, where children and teens can receive routine dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, sealants, and fillings.
