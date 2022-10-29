Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
St. Louis American
Arrangements set for Alexzandria Bell
A public viewing and funeral service for 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Faith Church in Earth City, Missouri. Bell was shot and killed on Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, also was shot and killed.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis serial murderer used charm for insurance fraud over 22 years
St. Louis serial murderer manipulates lovers to help kill for insurance money.
East St. Louis, Edwardsville celebrates Halloween
The City of East St. Louis, along with the National Pan-Hellenic Council, made sure to give children and the community a fun place to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween.
St. Louis American
Megan Green is best choice for St. Louisans
Amid a dramatic shift in the politics of the city of St. Louis, the outcome of the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for new aldermanic president will help determine the future direction of the city. The criminal indictments of three members of the Board of Aldermen, including its long time president, Lewis Reed, forced this contest between a former ally of Reed, Jack Coatar, and Ald. Megan Green. The person that wins this election will have to face voters again next March along with all of the other members of the current board when the number of aldermen will be reduced by half.
Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today. There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
KMOV
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022
With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
KMOV
Construction continues at NGA campus in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis. News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.
KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
labortribune.com
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
etxview.com
Washington Tabernacle celebrates 120th Anniversary in November
Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church begin celebration of its 120th Anniversary with revival service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, Nov. 1-3. The church is located at 3200 Washington Ave. at the corner of Compton and Washington in Midtown St. Louis. The Rev. Jesse T. Williams, Jr., senior pastor at...
Battlehawks: XFL announces official name of St. Louis team
Big news Monday morning from the XFL.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
Teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting to be laid to rest Monday
ST. LOUIS — Jean Kuczka, a teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, will be laid to rest Monday morning. Her students said she died a hero after stepping between them and the gunman who entered Central VPA last week. Kuczka and student Alex Bell were both...
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
St. Louis American
Bridging gap in youth dental care
Healthy smiles were shared on Monday at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis [BGCSTL] location at Grand and Dodier. CareSTL Health and BGCSTL have partnered to provide dental services to members at the location, where children and teens can receive routine dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, sealants, and fillings.
