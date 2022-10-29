Amid a dramatic shift in the politics of the city of St. Louis, the outcome of the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for new aldermanic president will help determine the future direction of the city. The criminal indictments of three members of the Board of Aldermen, including its long time president, Lewis Reed, forced this contest between a former ally of Reed, Jack Coatar, and Ald. Megan Green. The person that wins this election will have to face voters again next March along with all of the other members of the current board when the number of aldermen will be reduced by half.

