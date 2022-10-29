The Illinois Fighting Illini have raced out to a 7-1 record this season, and as a reward they have been ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. The Illini, who have reeled off five consecutive victories after a loss to Indiana in Bloomington, checked in at No. 16 in the CFP rankings, which were released during a televised special on Tuesday night.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO