NBC Chicago

Illinois Makes History, Ranked in College Football Playoff for First Time in Program History

The Illinois Fighting Illini have raced out to a 7-1 record this season, and as a reward they have been ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. The Illini, who have reeled off five consecutive victories after a loss to Indiana in Bloomington, checked in at No. 16 in the CFP rankings, which were released during a televised special on Tuesday night.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
