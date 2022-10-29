CAMP HILL— John Barrick told PennLive that its always a good rivalry when his Trinity Shamrocks and Delone Catholic square off against one another in a game of volleyball. But Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against the Squires (16-3)— 25-22, 25-10, 25-22— in the District 3 2A semifinals is one he says he’s going to cherish for a while, because that marked just the second time he’s been able to get a win against them in his 13 years of coaching at Trinity.

MCSHERRYSTOWN, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO