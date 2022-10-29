Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Second-half goals by Erika Murphy, Kayden Williams send Central Dauphin back to 4A soccer final
No. 2 seed Central Dauphin is headed back to the championship round of the District 3 4A girls soccer tournament. Despite controlling long minutes of the first half Tuesday, the Rams found themselves trailing No. 3 Warwick at the break. Olivia Shertzer’s unassisted goal just 7:10 into the match was the difference.
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra compete in District 3 2A field hockey semifinal for second consecutive year
Last year when Mechanicsburg and Palmyra went to-toe-toe in the District 3 2A field hockey semifinal, it was the Wildcats who came out on top with a 3-1 win and advanced to the championship— where they fell short to Twin Valley— after losing both of their meetups against the Cougars during the regular season.
District 3 3A football playoffs: West Perry, Upper Dauphin get their matchups
West Perry and Upper Dauphin are both in the District 3 3A playoffs, and they will both have their work cut out for them if they want to win it all. That’s because the top-seed went to Wyomissing (10-0), as expected. And the Spartans, featuring big, Penn State commit J’ven Williams on the line, have been roughing folks up all season.
District 3 2A football playoffs: Trinity, Camp Hill a win away from rivalry showdown with title on the line
The District 3 2A title game could be an all Camp Hill affair. That’s because, when the district brackets were released Saturday, rivals Camp Hill (5-5) and Trinity (6-4) were on opposite sides. That means that if Camp Hill can win its game at Annville-Cleona Friday and Trintiy can...
Trinity advances to District 3 2A volleyball final for second year in row with shut-out win against Delone Catholic
CAMP HILL— John Barrick told PennLive that its always a good rivalry when his Trinity Shamrocks and Delone Catholic square off against one another in a game of volleyball. But Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against the Squires (16-3)— 25-22, 25-10, 25-22— in the District 3 2A semifinals is one he says he’s going to cherish for a while, because that marked just the second time he’s been able to get a win against them in his 13 years of coaching at Trinity.
Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team falls to Northern Lebanon in D3, 3A semifinal round
The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team saw its undefeated season come to end Tuesday night in a hard-fought loss to unbeaten Northern Lebanon in the District 3, Class 3A semifinal round. However, the top-seeded Blue Devils successful season is not over. Greencastle-Antrim (18-1) can qualify for berth in the upcoming PIAA...
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
Search on for Northern girls hoops coach following Paula Clendaniel’s unexpected resignation
Northern York High School recently opened a search for a head girls basketball coach as Paula Clendaniel decided she will not return to the sidelines after and eight-year tenure for personal and family-related reasons. Athletic Director Angie Gaido confirmed last month that Clendaniel will not return, even though the Northern...
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Sprint Car Racer Colton Wisely, Unwisely Speeds Off Without Paying At PA Outback: Police
The brother of a rising sprint car racing star and a racer himself, Colton Wade Wisely is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania. Wisely, unwisely sped off without paying from the Outback Steakhouse located at 1201 Lower Allen Drive in Camp Hill, on Sept. 17 at 3:28 p.m., Lower Allen Township police say.
Chuck E. Cheese in Dauphin County to celebrate remodel with free game promotion
Chuck E. Cheese in the Harrisburg region is unveiling a newly remodeled fun center with a special event. Guests can join in the fun and visit the reimagined Chuck E. Cheese at 3883 Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township from from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9 during a reopening celebration. The...
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
New Hersheypark rollercoaster has been announced for summer 2023
Heads up, thrill-seekers: a new rollercoaster is coming to Hersheypark. The amusement park has announced a new ride to replace the recently-decommissioned Wildcat rollercoaster. Fittingly, the new ride has been dubbed Wildcat’s Revenge, and it will restore the park’s full number of rollercoasters to 15.
Sweet Space: Harrisburg bakery Raising The Bar serves up scratch-made treats at a new, second location
“I feel like an almond croissant can cure anything,” said Casey Callahan. That’s kind of the philosophy at Harrisburg bakery Raising The Bar—that everything’s a little sweeter when you stop and savor. The business, which opened in 2016 in the Broad Street Market, has lived up...
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm
His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president
Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
Are you already a winner? Time to check those Powerball tickets
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth $1 Billion. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's winning numbers are 19,13,39,59,and 36. The Powerball is 13. The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount through annual payments. Most...
