Harrisburg, PA

Trinity advances to District 3 2A volleyball final for second year in row with shut-out win against Delone Catholic

CAMP HILL— John Barrick told PennLive that its always a good rivalry when his Trinity Shamrocks and Delone Catholic square off against one another in a game of volleyball. But Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against the Squires (16-3)— 25-22, 25-10, 25-22— in the District 3 2A semifinals is one he says he’s going to cherish for a while, because that marked just the second time he’s been able to get a win against them in his 13 years of coaching at Trinity.
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm

His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
Elizabethtown College names Betty Rider as its president

Elizabethtown College trustees on Wednesday appointed Betty Rider to serve as the school’s 16th president, effective immediately. Rider had been serving as transitional president since January following the abrupt resignation of Cecilia McCormick following two-and-a-half year tenure. Trustees appointed Rider to a term that runs through June 30, 2025, with the opportunity for it to be extended after that.
Are you already a winner? Time to check those Powerball tickets

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth $1 Billion. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's winning numbers are 19,13,39,59,and 36. The Powerball is 13. The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount through annual payments. Most...
