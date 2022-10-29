ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrettsville, OH

cleveland19.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Navarre police arrest man after business owner spots him trying to commit a crime

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was arrested by Navarre police early Wednesday after a business owner spotted him allegedly trying to break into a dryer. According to Navarre police, a business owner called police around 6:20 a.m. after seeing a man wearing a mask and acting suspiciously at the Spee-D-Food Marathon.
NAVARRE, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail

A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
STARK COUNTY, OH

