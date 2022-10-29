Read full article on original website
Crash report raises suspicions, leads Willoughby police to stabbing victim
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A report of a crash ended up leading police in Lake County to a vehicle parked in a driveway where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is charged with counts of felonious assault.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
Suspecting her boyfriend is fooling around with a co-worker, woman takes gun into his workplace: Solon Police Blotter
At 11 a.m. Oct. 25, police were dispatched to Liberty Wire, 30000 Solon Road, on a report that a woman had a gun. The woman, who is not an employee, was found in her car in the parking lot and was detained. Officers learned that the woman had gone to...
Navarre police arrest man after business owner spots him trying to commit a crime
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was arrested by Navarre police early Wednesday after a business owner spotted him allegedly trying to break into a dryer. According to Navarre police, a business owner called police around 6:20 a.m. after seeing a man wearing a mask and acting suspiciously at the Spee-D-Food Marathon.
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
‘He was mad over some chicken chalupas’: Ashtabula man who shot up Subway out on bond
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula customer furious at Taco Bell took his anger out on the Subway across the street and opened fire on the restaurant. Subway employee Taylor Cunningham, 18, said the man was angry because Taco Bell didn’t have any chicken chalupas. “Yeah, cause they took...
Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
Man charged with attempted murder in Garrettsville ax attack
A man is in jail facing attempted murder charges in a reported ax attack on a woman Friday at a home in the 8200 block of High Street.
Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38...
47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail
A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
Trial underway for man accused of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements began Wednesday morning in the trial for Adarus Black, 19. He is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron in June 2020. Crawford, 18, was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight at North...
Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
Woman not wanted at ex-boyfriend’s home: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A man said Oct. 24 that he was watching his ex-girlfriend at his front door through his Ring camera. He did not answer the door, and responding officers found that the woman had already left the home. Officers contacted the woman by phone and advised her that she could be...
Local police officer facing charge following domestic dispute
Dakota Mitchell was arrested Monday afternoon after police responded to his Howland home for a reported domestic dispute.
Man charged in fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing stalking charges.
Police: Drunk man found with drugs, gun in car
Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Authorities investigating rash of break-ins at several NE Ohio malls
Police from several Northeast Ohio counties are investigating a rash of mall break-ins over the weekend involving two costume clad suspects.
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
12-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland group home
Mya Brinkley, 12, girl was reported missing from a Cleveland group home Monday.
Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
