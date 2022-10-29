ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

mr ed
3d ago

I have to agree Fetterman is Biden's type of guy. CLUELESS like him. The present Governor Wolfe was terrible for the Pennsylvania economy shutting it down and destroying businesses during the pandemic. Now the Democrat politicians are asking them to elect a favorite son to be governor. I hopefully believe we will prove them wrong.

18
Danny Gossett
3d ago

Perfect quote for a demented old racist. You deserve each other. Invite him to your basement after you are booted out of the Whitehouse for some brotherly love.

13
joelfarm
1d ago

Gee. Very strange that demoncrats are about to be wiped out at the ballot box when they are promoting baby murder, eliminating law enforcement and want to take the right to own guns by citizens while they want felons to be released from prison. Really don't understand why?

5
Fox News

White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Fox News

Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'

Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
Fox News

Fetterman debate fiasco leaves some liberal journalists fuming: 'How to bully people with disabilities'

Some liberal journalists fumed and rushed to defend Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, D., following his debate performance Tuesday night, which saw the candidate's health challenges quickly become the center of discussion. During live analysis of the debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, several New York Times writers questioned how...
Fox News

Fox News

