I have to agree Fetterman is Biden's type of guy. CLUELESS like him. The present Governor Wolfe was terrible for the Pennsylvania economy shutting it down and destroying businesses during the pandemic. Now the Democrat politicians are asking them to elect a favorite son to be governor. I hopefully believe we will prove them wrong.
Perfect quote for a demented old racist. You deserve each other. Invite him to your basement after you are booted out of the Whitehouse for some brotherly love.
Gee. Very strange that demoncrats are about to be wiped out at the ballot box when they are promoting baby murder, eliminating law enforcement and want to take the right to own guns by citizens while they want felons to be released from prison. Really don't understand why?
