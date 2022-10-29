The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

The Spurs waived Josh Primo due to some allegations about him exposing himself to women.

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs , despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard.

A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed the reason for the San Antonio Spurs' release of Josh Primo. The report stated that there are currently "multiple alleged instances" of the Spurs guard "exposing himself to women".

The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Joshua Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN. The decision to release Primo on Friday night was sudden and shocking, and it spoke to the severity of the issues surrounding the promising 19-year old player. The team had recently picked up the $4.3 million 2023-24 option on Primo's contract, signifying a level of confidence in his future with the franchise. Many NBA teams remain intrigued with Primo's talent and potential, but are searching for a more complete understanding of the situation as they weigh the possibility of placing a claim to acquire Primo before he clears waivers and becomes a free agent Monday afternoon, sources said.

There is no doubt that this is an extremely serious matter, and it is easy to see why the San Antonio Spurs made the decision that they did. We have seen teams suspend coaches or front office members regarding sexual misconduct allegations in recent memory, and the San Antonio Spurs have clearly decided to terminate their relationship with Josh Primo in regard to the situation.

It remains to be seen if any team ends up acquiring Josh Primo at some point after these allegations. This issue is certainly no joke, and we'll see what happens in regard to Josh Primo's NBA future going forward.