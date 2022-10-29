ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Shaquille O’Neal empathizes with struggling Tom Brady and reflects on how divorce impacted his performance in the 2006 NBA Finals

By Orel Dizon
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aaf1z_0irfBgKU00

Shaquille O'Neal empathizes with Tom Brady, saying that the quarterback's divorce is the primary reason behind his struggles this season

Tom Brady & Shaquille O'Neal

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports/© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tom Brady is considered by many the greatest NFL player of all time. However, he is going through one of the roughest seasons of his career, resulting in pundits pondering if the 45-year-old should have retired already. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal wrote off these concerns and opined why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is struggling.

"During the 2006 Finals, I was going through a divorce, and I couldn't do anything right," O'Neal answered when asked about his friend. "That's when I had to give everything to D-Wade ( Dwyane Wade ), like, 'I don't have it.' Tom's going through a tough time right now. It has nothing to do with his age or football, but when you're dealing with that real-life stuff, it takes a lot. ... When you get divorced, the first thing Mama would do is take the babies away. That's the first thing. When you come home to the big house that you built, and it's just you by yourself, the D starts to kick in. So, I know he's going through a lot. I don't know his situation, but I wish him well, and hopefully, they can reconcile and get back together."

High-profile divorce

Brady is in the midst of a high-profile split from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The divorce has just been finalized recently, with the future Hall of Famer releasing a heartbreaking message.

NFL fans are likely surprised by the news because earlier this year, Brady announced his retirement from the sport, citing his desire to give more time and energy to "other things" that required his attention. Of course, people assumed those things were his family.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the seven-time MVP said he would be making a return to the field. His retirement lasted for just 40 days.

Only a few people probably thought this was how Brady's 23rd NFL season would turn out. His team has a 3-5 record and is in danger of missing out on the postseason. But as O'Neal pointed out, there is a personal reason behind the superstar quarterback's recent struggles.

Shaq knows

His own divorce was an unfortunate experience for O'Neal. And the timing of the proceedings couldn't have come at a worse time because he was in the midst of a championship run while playing for the Miami Heat . In the 2006 Finals against the Dallas Mavericks , the legendary big man averaged just 13.7 points per game.

Fortunately, though, O'Neal had Wade carry him to the title. The elite shooting guard recorded 34.7 points per contest in the series. Thanks to Wade's heroics, O'Neal got his fourth and final ring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged

In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.  After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig

Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell: Answer the Call

When it comes to why the NBA decided to globally retire the number of Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell after his passing this past July, it is not just his unmatched achievements on the basketball court that made up their minds to do so. A pivotal figure of the US Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s who kept up his humanitarian efforts right up to his death, Russell touched the lives of millions in ways too profound to easily grace the page in textual form.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons

On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
ATLANTA, GA
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
100
Followers
199
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy