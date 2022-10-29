ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NY1

Community mourns after deadly Bronx fire

The caskets of four victims of a deadly Bronx fire were carried into a mosque in Sunset Park on Tuesday. “This is a very devastating. I mean, what can you tell a brother and a sister who went to sleep with a family and woke up without?” Zaid Nagi, the vice president of the Yemeni American Merchants Association, said.
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Staten Island Power 100

Staten Island has long been considered the “forgotten borough,” but it’s forgotten no more. Earlier this year, comedian Pete Davidson made headlines for escorting Kim Kardashian back to his home borough for dinner. Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, while her brother adjusted to life as the new king of England. And to be fair, a long list of historical luminaries – including former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush – have made their own visits to the island in years past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD lays out security measures ahead of Sunday's marathon

More than 50,000 people from around the globe expect to run the five boroughs and cross the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line Sunday. The New York Road Runners say hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the 26.2-mile route. Ahead of the race, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the head of the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit, Martine Materasso laid out the department's security plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Antisemitic messages scrawled on park bench on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the vandal who left antisemitic messages on a bench on the Upper West Side.The hate speech was found in a park at West End Avenue and West 71st Street on Monday night. Officers with flashlights were seen looking for evidence at the scene.State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who represents the district, expressed her outrage."I'm just very angry and I'm upset, and have to continue to highlight the fact that hatred, antisemitic hatred, is all around us and we have to speak up against it and fight against it whenever we see it," Rosenthal said.Police are looking for surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the person responsible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters

The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’

A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island crossing guard was recognized Friday for her tireless work in caring for children and their families. Sharon Cook, a crossing guard at PS 59, New Brighton, was honored with the Mimi Cusick Award for School Safety and Community Care during a ceremony at an intersection near the school.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

In one Brooklyn neighborhood, the worsening mental health crisis sparks growing alarm but few answers

Random attacks. Record homelessness numbers. A shortfall in services. The outward signs of a deepening mental health crisis are growing in New York City. But few places have to live with it as closely as East New York. The Brooklyn neighborhood, which leads the city in most serious categories of crime, faces high numbers of mental heath emergencies. The rate of adult psychiatric ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Ex-NYC Transit head recounts being randomly attacked in Chelsea

Nearly two weeks after police say she was randomly attacked in Chelsea, former New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg spoke out publicly about the violent incident for the first time on NY1 Tuesday. In an interview with NY1 anchor Annika Pergament, Feinberg said she was standing at the corner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

