Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY1
Community mourns after deadly Bronx fire
The caskets of four victims of a deadly Bronx fire were carried into a mosque in Sunset Park on Tuesday. “This is a very devastating. I mean, what can you tell a brother and a sister who went to sleep with a family and woke up without?” Zaid Nagi, the vice president of the Yemeni American Merchants Association, said.
NY1
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Staten Island Power 100
Staten Island has long been considered the “forgotten borough,” but it’s forgotten no more. Earlier this year, comedian Pete Davidson made headlines for escorting Kim Kardashian back to his home borough for dinner. Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, while her brother adjusted to life as the new king of England. And to be fair, a long list of historical luminaries – including former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush – have made their own visits to the island in years past.
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
NY1
NYPD lays out security measures ahead of Sunday's marathon
More than 50,000 people from around the globe expect to run the five boroughs and cross the TCS New York City Marathon's finish line Sunday. The New York Road Runners say hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the 26.2-mile route. Ahead of the race, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the head of the NYPD's Counterterrorism unit, Martine Materasso laid out the department's security plan.
4 Staten Island legislators will cruise to another term in uncontested elections
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Islanders have a chance to pick a host of elected offices this election cycle, most of the borough’s local legislative races have more or less been decided. In addition to a pair of judicial races, the Island’s congress member, the North Shore’s...
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
'Kill elected officials' graffiti found on building in Brooklyn
The vandalism was found over the weekend on Saturday morning.
NYC's multimillion-dollar plan to protect the dead from watery graves… due to flooding
A view of tombstones at Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2020. Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery announced a plan to protect its roughly 600,000 final resting places against future floods. [ more › ]
Antisemitic messages scrawled on park bench on Upper West Side
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the vandal who left antisemitic messages on a bench on the Upper West Side.The hate speech was found in a park at West End Avenue and West 71st Street on Monday night. Officers with flashlights were seen looking for evidence at the scene.State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who represents the district, expressed her outrage."I'm just very angry and I'm upset, and have to continue to highlight the fact that hatred, antisemitic hatred, is all around us and we have to speak up against it and fight against it whenever we see it," Rosenthal said.Police are looking for surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the person responsible.
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
Max Rose headquarters sign defaced; second time his campaign has been hit with anti-Semitic messages
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Max Rose campaign sign was defaced with an anti-Semitic message in West Brighton. “Soros” was written in black ink across a sign at the former congressman’s campaign headquarters on Forest Avenue. This is the second anti-Semitic incident involving a Rose campaign sign.
Brooklyn parolee fatally shot in Crown Heights recalled as community-oriented family man: ‘Took care of his family’
A Brooklyn parolee who served time for robbery was killed in a shooting early Tuesday, and was remembered by loved ones as a community-oriented man who made it a priority to take care of his siblings after their mother died. “He’s like the head of the family,” said the man’s aunt, Michelle Bradshaw. “He stepped into big shoes because his mom was gone. We’re just shocked. We’re blindsided by ...
‘Beyond the bounds of the crosswalk’: Staten Island crossing guard honored for her dedication to kids, families
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island crossing guard was recognized Friday for her tireless work in caring for children and their families. Sharon Cook, a crossing guard at PS 59, New Brighton, was honored with the Mimi Cusick Award for School Safety and Community Care during a ceremony at an intersection near the school.
In one Brooklyn neighborhood, the worsening mental health crisis sparks growing alarm but few answers
Random attacks. Record homelessness numbers. A shortfall in services. The outward signs of a deepening mental health crisis are growing in New York City. But few places have to live with it as closely as East New York. The Brooklyn neighborhood, which leads the city in most serious categories of crime, faces high numbers of mental heath emergencies. The rate of adult psychiatric ...
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
NY1
Ex-NYC Transit head recounts being randomly attacked in Chelsea
Nearly two weeks after police say she was randomly attacked in Chelsea, former New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg spoke out publicly about the violent incident for the first time on NY1 Tuesday. In an interview with NY1 anchor Annika Pergament, Feinberg said she was standing at the corner...
