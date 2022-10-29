Read full article on original website
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Kane Brown's Daughters Dress Up as Cat and Mouse in Adorable Halloween Family Photo
The country singer and wife Katelyn are parents to daughters Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 11 months Kane Brown's girls had the cutest Halloween costumes this year! On Monday, the country singer's wife Katelyn shared an adorable picture of the family of four on Instagram, in which daughters Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 11 months, dressed up for Halloween as a cat and mouse, respectively. The group smiled for a cute picture on their front steps together, also showing Kane, 29, and Katelyn's matching skeleton costumes. For Kingsley's costume, the...
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'
On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.
Jenna Bush Hager Dresses as Witch for Halloween as She Shares Sweet Family Photos
Jenna Bush Hager is mom to daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, and son Hal, 3 Jenna Bush Hager's kids are ready for Halloween! On Monday, the Today co-host, 40, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story featuring her three kids dressed up for the spooky holiday. In the family photo, Bush Hager matches daughter Poppy Louise, 7, as the two are dressed as witches with similar wide-brimmed black hats. Husband Henry Hager wears a dinosaur costume that matches 3-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold. The couple's oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila"...
Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25: 'The Embodiment of Kindness'
Tim Roth and his family are mourning son Cormac Roth after his death at age 25. On Monday, the Roth family announced that "we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer" on Sunday, Oct. 16. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved...
Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton as They Shave Dad's Head: Watch
Robert Downey Jr. gave his kids a special part in helping him prepare for his next project. Over the weekend, the actor, 57, gave a rare glimpse at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he documented the experience of having his kids shave his head for his upcoming project, The Sympathizer.
Pregnant Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Parody Juno Movie for Halloween — See the Photo!
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who are expecting their first baby together, dressed up as Juno MacGuff and Paulie Bleeker for Halloween Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are centering their Halloween costumes around her baby bump. The couple took inspiration from the movie Juno, posting a shared photo on Instagram depicting Aiko dressed as the title character Juno MacGuff (played by Elliot Page on film) and Big Sean as Juno's boyfriend Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera). Matching the movie poster, Aiko showed a profile view of her baby bump with...
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wore X-Men Outfit to Birthday Dinner That 'Wasn't a Costume Party!'
Kim Kardashian's X-Men-themed Halloween costume was not exactly part of the dress code at Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner on Saturday night. But The Kardashians star, 42, was not above admitting the hilarious fashion faux pas on her Instagram Stories. "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner...
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Tori and Zach Roloff share sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2 Tori Roloff is enjoying her first Halloween as a family of five. On Monday, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from Halloween with husband Zach Roloff and their three kids — sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2. The sweet photo shows Jackson, who is dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leans against Zach, who is not...
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, Duke and Drake and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year! On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines. In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke...
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes
Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says 'Spot the Baby' as She Wears Skeleton Costume for Moms-to-Be
"Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!!" Heather Rae El Moussa wrote on Instagram as she and her husband Tarek took his kids trick-or-treating Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are celebrating Halloween with the whole family. The Selling Sunset star, 35, who announced her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July, dressed n a skeleton costume complete with a skeleton baby as the family went trick-or-treating for Halloween on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!! Spot the baby," Heather captioned photos of the outing, on which...
Lisa Rinna Mocks 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood' Reputation with Halloween Jack-o'-Lantern: 'I Win'
On Monday, Lisa Rinna marked Halloween with a picture of her as a pumpkin and a sign that simply read: "The Biggest Bully in Hollywood" Lisa Rinna is poking fun at her reputation as a bully. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, celebrated Halloween on Monday with a photo of a pumpkin decorated to look like her — featuring her plump lips, her short highlighted hair, and even a leopard-print scarf around its base — tagging a fan who appeared to create the jack-o'-lantern. The gourd...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had fun celebrating Halloween with their "Baldwinitos." On Monday, the New York-based couple shared photos of their seven children all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday. While newborn daughter Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, her big brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao...
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy!. The Grammy-winning singer, 28, and the Rhode founder, 25, introduced their family's latest addition — a cute pup named Piggy Lou — in a series of sweet photos on Instagram on Monday. Bieber debuted the...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Spend Spooky Halloween Night Out with Their Teens: 'So Fun'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott made a rare public appearance, creating Halloween memories with their older kids Tori Spelling spent a spooky Halloween night out with her teens. The Love at First Lie host, 49, and Dean McDermott, 55, headed to Universal Studios Hollywood over the weekend, visiting Halloween Horror nights with their teens Stella, 14, Liam, 15, as well as Jack Montgomery, 24, McDermott's oldest son from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace. "Halloween Horror Nights '22… a family affair," Spelling captioned her Instagram post, featuring photos and videos...
