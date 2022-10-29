Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Carroll women prevail in close showing over Montana State Billings
HELENA — The No. 4-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team played its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, hosting NCAA Division II opponent Montana State Billings in an exhibition contest. The Saints came in 0-1 after a close loss to begin their season at Southern Oregon...
montanasports.com
Billings Mustangs release schedule for 75th anniversary season
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Tuesday announced their 2023 Pioneer League schedule. The schedule again features 96 games, with 48 of them in Billings and an equal number on the road. This season represents the organization's 75th anniversary. The Mustangs will open their third season as a partner...
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
montanasports.com
Here are this week's Gamechangers after Round 1 of the high school football playoffs
BILLINGS — The first round of the playoffs for high school football is in the books. This week's episode has everything from kickoff returns, to blocked punts, but the top play comes out of the Cascade and Joliet game. Check out the top five plays in the video above.
NBCMontana
Over 10,000 customers without power in Flathead Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 10,000 customers are without power in Flathead Valley this morning. Flathead Electric's outage map confirms there are 102 outages as of 12:30 p.m., with 10,664 people without power. The map shows outages north of Kalispell, west of Columbia Falls and in the Creston area.
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament helps open skateparks in Hardin and Lodge Grass
Over a decade ago, Jeff Ament saw an opportunity to give back to his home state and has been helping develop skateparks ever since.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
agupdate.com
Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
yourbigsky.com
Get ready for first snowfall in Billings
Here it comes! Those first snowflakes of the winter of 2022-23 may soon fly in Billings!. The forecast is calling for high temperatures in the 30’s Thursday and snow with a low around 27 degrees. Brrrrrrrr! While Montanans are used to winter conditions and snowy conditions, it’s always worth a mention to take it slowly driving and walking on ice and snow. Make sure to take your time doing both. Slip and falls make up 50 percent of ER injuries and can be serious and life altering.
[Breaking] Another Motorcyclist Killed in Billings on Broadwater Ave
This just in from the Billings Police Department, a motorcyclist has been killed on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue. Broadwater is closed from 19th to 21st, and the Billings Police Department asks you to take an alternative route, and expect delays. This article will be updated as more information...
yourbigsky.com
First snowfall in Billings mid-week
Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings woman killed in I-90 head-on crash
An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.
yourbigsky.com
Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area
Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
