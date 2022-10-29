Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another shooting incident on the East side.
32-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
Teen shot at Rockford barber shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
Police: Four Rockford teens arrested for shooting at duplex with stolen guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell […]
RockfordScanner.com : Early Morning Shooting Incident in Rockford
Police: Rockford felon breaks leg jumping from window during search warrant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford felon was arrested on Tuesday after jumping out a second-story window while police were executing a search warrant. Officers executed the warrant at a residence in the 1300 block of Harding Street around 9:31 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. A handgun was thrown out of a second […]
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near 11th st
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Possible Injuries, On The East Side
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School
Two Car Crash Saturday Afternoon Sends 4 Persons to a Rockford Hospital
On Saturday, just before 2:00 PM, Ogle County Deputies along with Stillman Valley Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of North Meridian Road and East Scott Road for the report of a two vehicle accident. After investigation, it was learned that a van, driven by 43-year-old Heather Lee of...
Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim’s credit card
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges after he reportedly stole a car at a local gas station and then tried to use the victim’s credit card. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Mobil gas station at 2605 Broadway at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, October […]
Police: Machesney Park felon arrested for gun, cocaine during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Sunday after a loaded gun and cocaine was found in his car during a traffic stop. Officers conducted the stop in the 1600 block of S. Alpine Road around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They located and recovered a loaded handgun […]
Dixon police locate missing teen
DIXON, Ill. — Update: The missing teen has been located, according to Dixon police. The department thanked the community for its help in a short release Tuesday afternoon. Previous story: Dixon police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old, the department announced Tuesday. Jadin Casas,...
Two killed in Illinois school bus crash
KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. Officials said the victim...
One person killed during multi-agency police pursuit that ended in DeKalb County
SYCAMORE – One person is dead and another is in custody after an alleged vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in DeKalb County Saturday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Twombly Road near the Ogle County line around 12:45 PM to assist multiple agencies in the apprehension of a suspect vehicle that originated in Winnebago County. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered the scene of a crash involving said vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Bradley L. Hale of Rockford is currently in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Winnebago County officials have not been available to give details as to where or why Hale was being pursued. The incident remains under investigation with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Coroners Office and the Illinois State Police.
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
