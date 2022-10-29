SYCAMORE – One person is dead and another is in custody after an alleged vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in DeKalb County Saturday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Twombly Road near the Ogle County line around 12:45 PM to assist multiple agencies in the apprehension of a suspect vehicle that originated in Winnebago County. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered the scene of a crash involving said vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Bradley L. Hale of Rockford is currently in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Winnebago County officials have not been available to give details as to where or why Hale was being pursued. The incident remains under investigation with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Coroners Office and the Illinois State Police.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO