Rockford, IL

32-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Teen shot at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Early Morning Shooting Incident in Rockford

RockfordScanner.com : Early Morning Shooting Incident in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near 11th st

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near 11th st
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Possible Injuries, On The East Side

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Possible Injuries, On The East Side
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School
Dixon police locate missing teen

DIXON, Ill. — Update: The missing teen has been located, according to Dixon police. The department thanked the community for its help in a short release Tuesday afternoon. Previous story: Dixon police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old, the department announced Tuesday. Jadin Casas,...
DIXON, IL
Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
Pedestrian dies of injuries after being hit by driver outside of Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A pedestrian died Monday from injuries she suffered after a driver hit her with their vehicle outside of Whitewater over the weekend. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on County Highway N south of County Highway U, on the northwest edge of Whitewater. ﻿ Officials said the victim...
WHITEWATER, WI
One person killed during multi-agency police pursuit that ended in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – One person is dead and another is in custody after an alleged vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in DeKalb County Saturday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Twombly Road near the Ogle County line around 12:45 PM to assist multiple agencies in the apprehension of a suspect vehicle that originated in Winnebago County. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered the scene of a crash involving said vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Bradley L. Hale of Rockford is currently in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Winnebago County officials have not been available to give details as to where or why Hale was being pursued. The incident remains under investigation with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Coroners Office and the Illinois State Police.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL

