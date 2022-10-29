Read full article on original website
Florence blasts Whitehall in playoff victory
Florence-Carlton senior QB Patrick Duchien was masterful in Florence’s 47-13 dismantling of Whitehall in the Falcons’ first round Class B state tournament win on October 29th. Duchien passed for 315 yards, ran for 77 yards, and scored 6 total TDs (3 rushing and 3 passing) in front of a lively home crowd. Florence’s execution was crisp and efficient as they methodically moved the ball up and down the field on offense and thwarted Whitehall’s chances on defense.
Bobcats stay at No. 3 after bye, Griz fall to No. 16 in Top 25 poll
Three weeks remain in the regular season, and more movement was had in this week's FCS poll. The Montana Grizzlies were the lone Treasure State school to play this past weekend, and the Grizzlies fell from No. 11 to No. 16 in Monday's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll after falling to Weber State 24-21 on Saturday. The loss was the third straight for UM (5-3, 2-3 Big Sky Conference).
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Gallatin County Ballot: Gallatin Rest Home Mill Levy
Gallatin County voters are seeing a mill levy question on the ballot asking for $3.9 million to help fund the Gallatin Rest Home, which has not seen an upgrade since the late 90s.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
New Steakhouse Is Coming To Downtown Bozeman
A new destination for steak, seafood, and cocktails will be opening soon in the heart of downtown Bozeman. Bozeman is already home to many fantastic steakhouses; Copper Whiskey, Urban Kitchen, Open Range, and more. There are also steakhouses in the surrounding areas that have become local staples, including Land of Magic and Mint Café. Now, we've got a new restaurant coming to the scene.
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
