Cape Coral, FL

Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage

By Colton Chavez
 3 days ago
As a kid, it was easy to know which neighborhoods were the best for trick or treating, and in Cape Coral, neighbors from the Pelican community said the damages left by Ian won't scare away tradition.

Brandon Cay, whose home is on the corner of SW 15 Place and SW 44 Street, said his family will still be handing out candy.

“A lot of people are nervous about the debris and all that. They are nervous about letting their kids walk on their own,” said Cay.

It's a concern, leaders from Lee Health posted on their website telling parents to avoid walking through debris and even asking families to look at their child's last tetanus shot.

On Saturday, Cay told Fox 4 that his family was able to remove most of the debris from their yard.

“If they can't get to it, at least people that can do it, we can pass out candy,” said Cay.

Other neighbors like Dennis Benefield are still working around projects stalled by Hurricane Ian.

“They painted the lanai, and they are painting the driveway,” said Benefield.

Benefield said he chose to put his projects on hold over the holiday weekend.

“They wanted to paint on Halloween, but I said to wait until Tuesday so the kids aren't walking on it,” said Benefield.

How many kids will actually show up this year, Benefield said he doesn't know, but the only concern on his mind is running out of candy.

“Hopefully I don't go through a whole bag of candy otherwise I'm going to be passing out money," said Benefield.

