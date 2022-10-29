Boys soccer: Cancro's goal helps Lourdes edge Red Hook for Section 9 Class B title

MIDDLETOWN - The only thing missing, Alex Hooper said, was bottles of champagne being popped as is custom for professional sports teams following major triumphs.

At this level, maybe $3 sparkling cider.

But there was little absent from an Our Lady of Lourdes performance that again included a nail-biting win and a celebratory serenade of its delighted audience.

"This is the happiest I've ever been in my soccer career," Hooper said Saturday, the senior unable to keep himself from smiling between words. "The feeling right now is crazy."

Evan Cancro scored and the defense withstood a late surge as the Warriors edged top-seeded Red Hook, 1-0, to win the Section 9 Class B boys soccer championship.

"It's been an amazing year," Cancro said of second-seeded Lourdes thriving in its first season in Section 9. "We came into the section wanting to show that we're here to play and had to be taken seriously, and we ended up winning a title."

Four, technically. Lourdes' girls team dominated its final hours earlier as the squads swept the section tournaments, just as they did the Mid Hudson Athletic League championships last week.

"The girls have been amazing, so we've had to keep pace," coach Roy Kievit said. "It's a great accomplishment for our school. But we couldn't let them get all the bragging rights."

What it means

The Warriors face the Section 1 champion in a subregional Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Hendrick Hudson High School.

Last season was a "steppingstone" Kievit said, as Lourdes made strides with a solid regular season in its Section 1 farewell. The group built on that confidence and flourished this fall as a newcomer in Section 9.

"I'm extremely proud of them," the coach said. "Despite coming in blind, they've gotten this far."

To continue this journey they'll have to go back, figuratively, and overcome one of the better Section 1 teams next. That, players insisted, is a challenge they're ready for.

Player of the Game

Lourdes dictated pace and controlled the action most of the first half, but Red Hook goalie Austin Litton and his defense denied their scoring opportunities.

The Warriors broke through with 24:07 remaining, when AJ Geis sent a pass to Cancro near the right post and the sophomore made a sliding kick to knock the ball into the center of the net.

"I slipped a little and bobbled it, but the 'keeper came out and I had an opening to slip it past him," Cancro said. "Any time you win a game 1-0, that goal is a (testament) to the whole team playing well."

Turning point

These teams met twice in the regular season, with the Raiders eking out a 1-0 win in September and then a scoreless tie earlier this month.

"We played them for a total of 260 minutes and let up one goal," Red Hook coach Steve Sutton lamented. "Unfortunately, it was the one we couldn't afford."

The Raiders slowed Lourdes in the last nine minutes of the first half then applied pressure late in the second half. Ned Van Loan saved two line-drive shots in the final four minutes, and Hooper came away with a turnover on the left wing to thwart a promising drive. Red Hook also drew two free kicks in the last minute, but both were cleared.

"It got a little tense at the end, but we put our trust in Ned," Hooper said. "They're a great team, but we played them well defensively. We did a good job staying close to (Gabe Gravino), trying to keep the wingers up high, and being physical."

By the numbers

Red Hook (9-5-1) ― Litton made eight saves and Julian Senterfit-SanJuan had a defensive save 2:33 before halftime.

Lourdes (14-4-1) ― Van Loan had five saves, including a sliding stop with 2:54 left.

They said it

"It's gonna sting for a while, and then we'll remember all the things we enjoyed throughout the season, and not this last game," said Sutton, whose team won the section title in spring 2021. "We've been fortunate to have dedicated families and good players, starting when they're little kids in the cold on Saturdays at Greig Farm. I'm grateful."

"We can't pop champagne, but we're blasting music on the bus ride ― Coldplay, Avicii, Backstreet Boys," Hooper said of the throwback jams in rotation. "Some might say we're a little old school."

