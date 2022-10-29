Read full article on original website
14th annual troop care package drive
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There is an opportunity to support the troops by sending a care package this holiday season. The 14th annual troop care package drive is going on now through Friday, Nov. 11. Donations of food and personal care items can be made at all the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
Oakwood Hills Family Dental Halloween candy buy-back
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If your home is overflowing with Halloween candy, there’s a place you can go to get rid of some of it. Oakwood Hills Family Dental is running its annual candy buy-back from now until Nov. 8. The buy-back is running for the first time in two years after being shut down due to COVID-19. Kids, or parents with leftover candy can “sell” it for $1 a pound, up to five pounds.
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
Governor Evers visits Eau Claire on bus tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. The Governor along with Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez and Attorney General Josh Kaul are traveling the state to meet voters and encourage people to head to the polls next week.
Prevail Bank Eau Claire branch grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevail Bank on Fairfax Street in Eau Claire is officially back open after being under construction for more than six months. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the reopening. Tuesday’s event included activities for kids and self-tours of the Bank. As part of the construction process, an additional 2,000 square feet of office space was added.
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Letters Home” scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022 is cancelled. That is according to a media release from the Heyde Center for the Arts. “I have some bad news for you and I have been...
Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, Wisconsin
A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning. Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Colfax School District receives funding for new school bus
COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax Area School District is moving to become more environmentally conscious with the help of the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The Colfax School District received a $30,000grant from the EPA Clean School Bus Program to purchase a new propane school bus. This will be the eleventh propane bus in the district. Colfax School District Superintendent Bill Yingst said these buses have been great.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit. Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror. The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards...
A Look Inside: ECASD $98.6 million capital referendum
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Addressing the aging structure, improving the learning environment for our children and continuing the necessary reinvestment in buildings are at the heart of the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum on the ballot November 8th. The referendum would cost homeowners 40 cents per $1,000 of property value. For a home worth $100,000, that would mean around $40 per year.
Spaghetti Spectacular
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 15th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit McDonell Area Schools is Sunday, November 6. It runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. The meal is $15 for adults or $10 for kids 5-12, kids 4 and...
Gatsby’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gatsby’s Gala is an annual party that will whisk you back to the roaring 20s!. Complete with dramatic big bands, exquisite ballroom decor, and vintage black-tie attire, you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the era!. Gatsby’s Gala is a fundraiser...
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17. 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with children in vehicle in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after a crash in Dunn County Monday evening on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Brittany Hester of Elk Mound was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Highway 25 exit in Menomonie.
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp. The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put...
