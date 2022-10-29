Read full article on original website
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
WNDU
First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Scattered rain showers move in late today and continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Halloween Monday: Scattered rain showers to start, more widespread rain showers mid-day with some rain bands potentially bringing up to an inch in spots. Rain showers become more scattered heading into Trick-or-Treat timeframe. Many will be dry, but some will not. Rain boots may be needed either way if leaves block roadway drains. Highs in the lower 60s.
WNDU
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
WNDU
Leaf me be; South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program kicks off on Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 31st is more than Halloween this year. It’s also the first day of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program. City Crews are going house to house all over the city, clearing yards of fallen leaves. Last year, the program collected 41,462 cubic yards...
WWMTCw
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clocks fall back by an hour late Saturday night, springing people into the same argument year after year. “I think that they should just pick one and stick with it, and we shouldn’t change back and forth," Stephanie Kershner, a Kalamazoo mom, said. "It’s terrible for our bodies. It messes with my work, and messes with my kids especially. They’re either too tired or they wake up too early.”
22 WSBT
South Bend leaf collection kicks off
South Bend started its leaf collection program on Monday. Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area, not into the street, by 6 a.m. on the pickup date. Make sure there are no sticks, trash, or other debris, or it may not be picked up. Cars should not...
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
WNDU
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - REO Speedwagon is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming March!. The band is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus...
WNDU
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
WNDU
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction. The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.
WNDU
Chuck Weather WNDU
abc57.com
I-94 reopens Tuesday, U.S. 31 to open this weekend in Benton Township
COLOMA, Mich. - All lanes of I-94 will reopen on Tuesday as crews complete work connecting the interstate to U.S. 31. Crews are finishing U.S. 31 and expect lanes to be open this weekend. When complete, U.S. 31 will connect to I-94 and I-196. Work in this area is part...
WNDU
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
WNDU
Kids have fun trick-or-treating on Halloween
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It wasn’t necessarily the best weather for trick-or-treating Monday night, but that didn’t bring down kids’ spirits. Halloween was in full effect in one Granger neighborhood. Kids filled up their candy bags and showed off their awesome costumes. A group of friends say...
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
WNDU
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
WNDU
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
